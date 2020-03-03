OU baseball: Diego Muniz's home run separates Oklahoma from Dallas Baptist

Oklahoma mixed power and finesse to defeat Dallas Baptist.
A manufactured run and Diego Muniz’s three-run homer in the seventh inning were enough to push the 15th-ranked Sooners 10-3 past the 25th-ranked Patriots on Tuesday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Peyton Graham scampered safely around a tag at home plate in the seventh, scoring on Conor McKenna’s squeeze bunt to give OU a 5-3 lead. That was after Dallas Baptist rallied to within one run after trailing 4-0.
Moments later, Muniz fouled off four pitches then pulled a home run over the left-field wall against an 0-2 count to give OU an 8-3 lead.
The Sooners (10-3) beat their third ranked team this season and held an opponent to three runs or fewer for the 10th time this season.
Wyatt Olds (4-0) stayed perfect on the year after he gave OU a strong five-inning start, allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and issuing seven strikeouts.
The Sooners’ pitching staff, which entered the game ranked 17th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings, lived up to that billing by fanning 13 batters.
Olds didn’t face trouble until the fifth inning when he lost control and issued two straight walks with two outs. He escaped the inning by striking out Jacksen Glenn to preserve a four-run lead.
Olds ran his fastball up to 95 mph early and rarely allowed hard contact. His earned-run average sunk to 0.53 on the season, and he has thrown 28 strikeouts in 17 innings.
Tanner Tredaway helped OU go up 4-0 initially. He singled to lead off the game, stole a base and later scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. In the third, his RBI triple made it 2-0.
Peyton Graham’s run-scoring double moments later put the Sooners up 3-0 and another run crossed in the fourth on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.
Meanwhile, Dallas Baptist (8-3) went through as many changes necessary to get the correct pitcher on the mound. MacGregor Hines was the Patriots’ fifth pitcher of the game when he entered in the bottom of the fifth inning.
That move proved somewhat effective: Hines recorded three straight outs to strand runners at second and third base and limit further damage.
An inning later, the Patriots took advantage of a rough relief appearance from Zack Matthews. They put two runners aboard for Ryan Wrobleski, whose three-run home run trimmed OU’s lead to 4-3.
Jaret Godman helped clean up after Matthews in the seventh, getting a strikeout and inducing a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
OU eventually got to Hines with a bit of small ball and Muniz’s bat.
McKenna’s squeeze bunt, with OU still leading just 4-3, made for a close play at home plate in the seventh inning. Hines scooped the ball up perfectly in front of the mound and lofted it home, where Graham and Wrobleski met at the plate simultaneously.
Graham was called safe, and after conferring, the umpire crew upheld the call after video review. Graham appeared to avoid the tag.
McKenna finished with three RBIs, adding a two-run double in the eighth.
Justin Mitchell, one of the heroes for OU last week against LSU, went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Graham, Tredaway and Muniz joined him with multi-hit games.
Next, OU hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
