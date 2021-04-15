The Sooners are finally on a diamond winning streak. They’ve won three straight and four of five and are in position to make it six straight or 6 of 8, anyway.
They’re also away from home, in Manhattan to take on Kansas State at 6 tonight, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Oklahoma’s coming off two victories, games it should have won and did, sweeping a doubleheader from Texas Southern Wednesday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Yet, to hear coach Skip Johnson tell it, not only did the Sooners win, they might have gotten better, too.
On the mound, at least.
It was a Johnny Wholestaff kind of day Wednesday, as no Sooner threw more than three innings and Carson Atwood was the only one to do that.
“I thought Javier [Ramos] was really good, throwing the ball to a target,” Johnson said of Ramos’ two scoreless innings in the opener.
“I thought Dalton Fowler was probably the best he was all year,” Johnson said. “We really found some things that we worked on this week.”
“Carson Atwood was really good and Aaron Brooks was really good and Luke Taggart was really good,” Johnson said, and before he said that, he said “Chris Ruebeck was outstanding, probably the best he’s been all year.” Later, he even called Ruebeck “electric.”
Texas Southern only scored a single run over two seven inning games, but that doesn’t necessarily mean OU pitched well, though Johnson believes the Sooners did and, given how much the work was spread, likely everybody’s available before the the Sooners depart Manhattan.
Confident, too.
That could prove meaningful if OU fails to get the starting pitching it’s hoping to get this weekend. It could also prove meaningful if it doesn’t, because the Wildcats may be better than they appear.
Sitting 19-14 and 2-7 in the conference, nobody’s played a tougher league slate to date than Kansas State, which will be taking on OU having already played three-game sets against No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 5 Texas, as ranked by the coaches.
The Wildcats were swept by the Cowboys and Longhorns away from home, but took two of three from the Red Raiders at home.
OU enters 18-15 and 3-6 having played Texas, TCU and Kansas.
Wyatt Olds, OU’s regular Friday starter has allowed nine earned runs his last 10 innings, but was better last time out against Kansas, allowing two earned over 5 1/3 frames.
Jake Bennett has been shelled, allowing eight earned runs in 1 1/3 innings against TCU and five over 3 against Kansas.
The Sooners are No. 76 in the NCAA’s RPI and the Wildcats No. 112.
Both teams want to move up.
“It will be a good challenge,” Johnson said on the way out of L. Dale Mitchell Park on Wednesday. “For us, it will be a great opportunity for the kids and, you know, getting on that bus … will be a lot easier because we played [and won] two games today.”
Little has come easy for OU this season, but it’s easier to put more wins together when you’ve put some together already.
For the first time since conference play began, that’s the Sooners find themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.