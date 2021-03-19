Three days earlier, though his final line said he’d allowed four earned runs over six innings, Oklahoma starter Braden Carmichael had still handcuffed Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the nation, for most of those six innings.
Friday, against Houston, in the friendly confines of L. Dale Mitchell Park, Wyatt Olds may not have retired 16 of 17, as Carmichael had against the Razorbacks, but the damage he allowed was tiny as the Sooners topped the Cougars 7-2.
It was OU’s fourth straight victory, yet perhaps more importantly, its second straight game of top-flight pitching.
“I think pitching’s no different than hitting,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “It can become contagious.”
Perhaps the Sooners will find out about that today and Sunday, when the series concludes. Yet, so far, so good.
Olds threw six complete innings, allowed four hits, struck out a career-high 10, walked only one and allowed a single run.
Johnson said, with Olds, even during bullpen sessions, there have been times he has to tell him, “throw that pitch in the garbage and throw your next pitch.”
It’s a good thought — getting over forgettable pitches quickly — but Olds may not have needed it Friday because there weren’t many bad ones to get over.
To get his 18 outs, he faced only 22 batters. The only run he allowed was a home run to Tyler Mielamowicz to lead off the second inning.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to get to,” OU shortstop Brandon Zaragoza said, speaking of the Sooners’ pitching staff at large. “We know we have the talent in the clubhouse and it’s good to see the results.”
Just as Carmichael yielded to effective relief pitching on Tuesday, so did Olds on Friday. Working a frame each, Carson Carter, Luke Taggart and Jason Ruffcorn combined to allow two hits and a single run, striking out six.
The run belonged to Carter. He and Ruffcorn endured some plate-finding issues, logging two walks each. Taggart and Ruffcorn both struck out the side.
At the plate, the Sooners were opportunistic, putting together singles from Kendall Pettis, Zaragoza and Jimmy Crooks as well as walks drawn by Tanner Tredaway, Diego Ruiz and Peyton Graham and turned them into three runs in the sixth inning.
Zaragoza picked up two RBIs in that frame before jump-starting the Sooners’ two-run eighth inning with a one-out double.
Conor McKenna drove in both runs in that frame with a single to left field.
The Sooners also scored single runs in the third and fourth innings.
In the third, Zaragoza managed to get hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the fourth, Crooks led off with a home run down the right field line.
“We just talk about getting it to the next guy,” Zaragoza said.
On the mound and at the plate, the “next guy” did well enough for OU to knock out another win.
