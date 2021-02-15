Oklahoma’s baseball season won’t open in Norman this weekend as originally expected.
Instead of a home series with Southern, OU will begin its 2021 schedule with Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas.
“The University of Oklahoma baseball team has changed its schedule for the opening weekend of college baseball season due to the winter weather in the Norman area and the continued forecast for the region,” OU Athletics said in a release.
The Sooners and Shockers will play a doubleheader, set to begin at noon Saturday, and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dell Diamond.
The three-game series can be heard on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM and via the TuneIn app. Tickets for the series are available for purchase at RRExpress.com.
