OU baseball: Oklahoma defense stays perfect after sweep of Texas Southern

Oklahoma shortstop Brandon Zaragoza sprinted to his right, deep into the hole just shy of left field, and flipped Roderick Coffee’s groundball to second baseman Logan Kohler for an easy out.
On a Wednesday afternoon when Texas Southern struggled fielding the ball, OU enjoyed its fifth consecutive game without an error. The Sooner defense stayed perfect while polishing off a 12-1 victory over the Tigers.
OU coach Skip Johnson knocked on wood a day earlier when informed of that fact. Regardless of when the streak snaps, it’s been a good start in the field for the Sooners.
Johnson noted that there have been errors — specific plays where he views the defense didn’t play a ball the way it needed to, resulting in a fielder’s choice.
But he isn’t complaining.
OU (4-1) won its fourth game in a row, aided by freshman Jake Bennett’s first collegiate pitching win. The Bixby product allowed four hits in four innings, striking out seven while allowing on earned run.
He was able to throw carefree in his debut.
“[Good defense] makes them relax and helps them [understand], hey, throw it in there and those guys are going to make the play,” Johnson said. “If you don't throw strikes, you're really selfish because you don't let the other guys play behind you. I mean it, really. You got you got seven guys behind you. And if they're not getting any love, you know getting ground balls, fly balls or any action they can fall asleep.”
The Sooners (4-1) adjusted after going from playing Blue Wahoos Stadium last week — a natural grass field in Pensacola, Florida, where Tyler Hardman’s home run skipped once and landed in the Atlantic Ocean — to this week’s games in L. Dale Mitchell Park, an artificial grass surface that has been kissed by freezing temperatures.
Texas Southern (0-6) finished with four errors in the series and struggled with several routine ground balls.
“There's a transition from the spring to the fall and vice versa [on the field], and the way that the beads are even out across the field. There's times when you'll get you'll get a surprise hop. I mean, it's just part of the game,” Zaragoza said.
“People don't realize, you know, it looks like it's it's smooth all the way around. But when you get out there you'll find kind of spots where things can happen and when you don't really expect them.”
An All-Big 12 candidate shortstop, Zaragoza has been known for making some of OU’s flashiest plays in the field the past three years. But pizazz doesn’t factor into what the Sooners are doing right now.
“Defense is key to winning games with as good as our pitching staff is,” he said. “We know that if we can play sound behind them, they're going to do their jobs and we have enough offensive weapons to get the job done. So we dedicate a lot of our time to working on our defensive craft and being really good at simple plays.
“Skip says the crazy plays will happen when they do, but as long as we can take care of the routine plays we should be we should be in good hands.”
For the second straight day, designated hitter Trent Brown helped take care of the offensive load.
After a two-run home run in the first meeting with Texas Southern, Brown entered Wednesday’s eighth inning as a pinch hitter and delivered a walk-off, two-run blast that put the run rule into effect.
The transfer from Angelina (Texas) College hit an arcing shot over the left-field wall in the first game. His second homer was a low-lining drive to left.
“I’m really just seeing the ball,” Brown said. “I think as a whole as a whole team we've really done a good job of seeing the ball and staying aggressive in early counts.”
---
Extra frames
• Bennett’s debut: Jake Bennett was strong in his first college outing.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman from Bixby was hit hard several times and worked around a single, double and walk in the second inning to preserve a 1-0 lead.
“I thought it was really good,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I think he settled in and really started attacking. Didn't have his off speed pitches like he's had in intrasquad, and that’s going to happen when you get out there and you get in the element of the game.”
• More freshman power: Kendall Pettis started in left field and went 1 for 3 at the plate. The freshman from Chicago is hitting .556 through five games.
“He’ll get down and dirty and do the little things that matter instead of just making sure he can run, jump or throw,” Johnson said. “I think his transition at the plate that he’s made — hitting the ball the other way, having tough outs battling with two strikes — is what I've really [seen] out of him over the past weekend and last two games.”
Inside the game
Texas Southern struggled defensively in both games, even when it came to keeping pitches in front of home plate.
OU finished its run-rule off with help from one of Texas Southern’s seven wild pitches in two games. The final one scored Brady Lindsly and set up Trent Brown for a walk-off home run.
The Tigers threw four wild pitches Tuesday and three Wednesday.
On deck
OU hosts Illinois State for a four-game series beginning 3 p.m. Friday (Radio: KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.