OU baseball: Oklahoma picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll 

Oklahoma was picked fourth in the Big 12 baseball preseason poll, which beyond leader Texas Tech has a logjam of teams in the middle.
OU received 40 total points, five behind third-place TCU and 12 behind second-place Oklahoma State.
Texas (38) and Baylor (35) are just behind the Sooners at fifth and sixth, respectively.
OU missed the NCAA postseason last year but returns eight of nine position starters, three starting pitchers and six relievers that made at least 19 appearances last season.
Texas Tech received six first-place votes and was picked atop the poll for the third consecutive year after making the College World Series for two straight seasons.
Oklahoma State won the Big 12 tournament last season and advanced to an NCAA Super Regional.
OU opens its season Feb. 14 against Virginia in Pensacola, Florida. The Sooners’ Big 12 schedule begins at home March 20 against Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.