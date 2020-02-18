OU baseball: Oklahoma’s offense ignites huge rout over Texas Southern

It started early.
And once Oklahoma starts rolling, Tanner Tredaway believes it will be tough to stop.
“I think the biggest thing for this team is our energy,” the OU right fielder said. “If we can get things going early, especially offensively, I think our energy is a lot better, and that changes everything for us.”
Trent Brown hit a two-run home run in the third inning that helped kickstart Oklahoma’s offensive outbreak in a 14-1 victory Wednesday over Texas Southern.
Later, Tredaway added the first home run of his OU career, a fifth-inning blast that upped the lead to nine runs.
Even though a stiff north wind blew into home plate during the Sooners’ home opener at L. Dale Mitchell Park, Brown and Tredaway’s bombs over the left-field wall cut directly through it.
So did many of OU's 21 hits, the program’s most in a single game since playing Mississippi State in the Tallahassee Regional in 2018.
OU led 11-0 by the sixth inning.
The Sooners stole three bases, reached twice on bunts and hit strategically. That’s the expected identity this season for an offense not loaded with power — but that approach can also lead to explosive outings like Tuesday’s, OU coach Skip Johnson said.
First baseman Tyler Hardman, who went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, nearly added the game’s third home run when he drove a ball into the top of the left-field wall in the fourth inning.
“Power comes with confidence,” Johnson said. “You start to have good at-bats, quality at-bats, you start hitting line drives, then all of a sudden you see a ball run out of the yard.
“I thought they came out and played against the ball as good as they ever have, since I’ve been here.”
OU (3-1) had Texas Southern outmatched but capitalized often, and has not committed an error through its first four games.
The visiting Tigers (0-4) finished with just four hits.
The Sooners needed no time getting reintroduced to their home ballpark after the offseason. They pushed across three early runs, the first two off back-to-back singles from Hardman and Justin Mitchell.
Mitchell finished with a team-high three RBIs, going 3 for 5.
Another run came in after Texas Southern starter Tyler Hansen made a wild pitch, then it was 3-0 Sooners through two innings.
OU had 10 hits by the start of the fifth and scored in every frame they came to the plate, except the sixth.
Twelve of the 16 players in OU’s order recorded a hit.
That smoothed the way for right-handed starting pitcher Ben Abram. He allowed two hits during his five-inning start and struck out five batters, cruising most of the way.
Abram escaped his only sign of trouble in the top half of the fourth when two walks and a single loaded the bases. He induced a double play to escape the jam, and OU tacked on two more runs to take an 8-0 lead after four innings.
“He was a little sporadic early. They didn’t chase a lot of breaking balls early, which was difficult,” Johnson said. “Then he just started shoving fastballs in there, which was good to see.”
---
Extra frames
• All in: Texas Southern came in 0-4 after blowout losses to New Mexico State. The Tigers didn’t supply much competition.
But OU got a chance to play 22 different players in the 14-1 blowout.
Westmoore product Braxton Bohrofen and fellow freshmen Connor Beichler and Carter LaValley all made their career debuts.
OU coach Skip Johnson sent five different pitchers to the mound.
• Getting on: Sophomore left fielder Diego Muniz showed why he will be difficult to keep out of the lineup.
He reached base in all four plate appearances, singled twice and scored a run.
“He understands a walk is just as big as a single or a double,” Johnson said. “If you can continue to put pressure and have quality at-bats, it’s really huge.”
Inside the game
One OU run wouldn’t have crossed if not for a career first for Tyler Hardman.
The first baseman is known for his slugging — he nearly homered over the left-field wall in the fourth inning — but he had been just 0 for 1 stealing bases in his OU career until Tuesday.
Hardman’s hit off the wall got him to second base, and he recorded his first career steal when taking third base. That allowed him to score on Peyton Graham’s single two batters later.
On deck
OU hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday (3 p.m., KREF 1400 am/99.3 FM).
