OU baseball: Oklahoma’s offense providing enough through 12 games

NORMAN — The somewhat overshadowed detail of Oklahoma’s victory over LSU, rightfully highlighted by pitcher Dane Acker’s no-hitter, was not lost on coach Skip Johnson.
OU's 1-0 win wouldn’t have been possible if Acker’s catcher, Justin Mitchell, had not teed off on a pitch in the eighth inning and delivered his first home run this season.
It was the only run the Sooners needed.
“What was ever suiting was Mitchell hit the home run, and he was the one that caught the game,” Johnson said. “I thought that was really cool.”
OU’s pitching staff has been a force, holding 8 of 12 opponents to two runs or fewer this season. In six of those games, the Sooners have allowed one run or fewer. They tallied 18 strikeouts in an upset of then-No. 2 Arkansas last week.
Johnson’s pitching depth stretches from his starters to the bullpen.
But the Sooners (9-3), who struggled with offensive consistency last year, have complimented that strength with runs — even if that means scraping by, such as with Mitchell’s homer.
Shortstop Brandon Zaragoza busted a slump by hitting a team-best .444 (4 for 9) with two RBIs over the weekend. Tanner Tredaway continued his improvement from a year ago, batting .308 last week.
Only one Sooner hit better than .300 a year ago. Going into last week, OU had four players above that mark and has three (Tredaway, Tyler Hardman and Peyton Graham) who are there or within striking distance.
The newcomers are helping too. Graham and Kendall Pettis each hit their first collegiate home runs last weekend.
Rewind
OU made noise at the Shriners College Classic in Houston by beating then-No. 2 Arkansas 6-3, losing to Missouri 8-7 in 10 innings, and beating LSU.
The finishing touch was Acker’s no-hitter, OU’s first since 1989. It was the Big 12’s first since 2017 and the first against LSU since 1978. According to OU, it was the first complete-game no-hitter against LSU ever.
That’s useful momentum as the Sooners close out their non-conference schedule over the next few weeks. Along the way, OU will rematch Arkansas in Oklahoma City.
But more importantly, two ranked victories should help dress up OU’s NCAA postseason resume when the time comes. The Sooners were left out last season in what turned out to be not that close of a decision.
Leaders
Tredaway is hitting a team-best .380 with eight RBIs. Tyler Hardman leads the team with nine RBIs and is at .298.
Tredaway, Hardman, Brady Lindsly and Trent Brown have each hit two home runs.
Wyatt Olds leads the pitching staff in earned-run average (0.75) and wins (3-0).
Cade Cavalli has a team-high 28 strikeouts, headlining four players with 20 or more this season.
In the polls
OU climbed to No. 15 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll, and is up to No. 11 in Baseball America’s and No. 15 in D1baseball.com’s.
Question moving forward
How do players handle the energy jolt they experienced in Houston? Acker’s no-hitter was an emotional high, and the weekend itself was big for OU.
Johnson preaches an even-keel attitude perhaps more than anything. The Sooners will receive a good test in that.
OU weekly schedule
Tuesday
• Game: No. 11 BA/No. 15 D1baseball.com OU (9-3) vs. Dallas Baptist (8-3)
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: L. Dale Mitchell Park
• Radio: KREF 1400 am | 99.3 FM
• Stream: SoonerSports.com
*Next
Wednesday: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6:30 p.m.)
• Friday: vs. San Diego State (6:30 p.m.)
• Saturday: vs. San Diego State (2 p.m.)
• Sunday: vs. San Diego State (1 p.m.)
* All games at L. Dale Mitchell Park
