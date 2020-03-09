OU baseball: Oklahoma’s Peyton Graham earns Big 12 player of the week

Peyton Graham was asked about the emotions accompanying his first collegiate home run, which came two weekends ago against Missouri at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.
“I wouldn’t call myself a home run hitter or anything yet,” Graham said.
His performance last week suggested otherwise.
The freshman third baseman hit .500 in five games with four RBIs and two home runs — both in the same game Saturday against San Diego State — and was named Big 12 player of the week.
Graham, a newcomer from Waxahachie, Texas, wasn’t recruited necessarily for his power, but has contributed in that regard and multiple other areas for the Sooners (13-4) so far this season.
He went 10 for 20 with nine runs scored last week, including the game winner in the 10th inning of Sunday’s victory over San Diego State.
Graham had multi-hit games in all five contests last week. Six went for extra bases as he produced a 1.000 slugging percentage.
His on-base percentage reached .600 and he was successful stealing three bases in three attempts.
Graham was asked about his plate patience, which is uncommon for freshmen. He leads OU with 11 walks drawn.
“The two-strike approach has really been huge for us, implementing taking away the inner third of that plate and trying to go the other way,” he said. “I had past troubles going the other way but now I've been able to.”
Rewind
OU went 4-1 last week, the highlights being a victory over No. 25 Dallas Baptist in a midweek game and taking a series from San Diego State 2-1 over the weekend.
SDSU was a handful, winning Friday’s opener 5-4 at L. Dale Mitchell Park and forcing extra innings Sunday, where the Sooners clinched the game 9-8 in 10 frames.
The Sooners (13-4) hit .326 for the week and averaged 8.9 runs per game.
Leaders
Tanner Tredaway continued his hot streak and is now No. 2 nationally with 28 hits, two off tying for the lead.
He’s leading OU with a .400 batting average and is tied for the lead with 13 RBIs. Brady Lindsly (.359) also has 13 RBIs.
Wyatt Olds (4-0) leads the pitching staff with a 1.89 earned-run average after his strong outing against Dallas Baptist. In 19 innings pitched he has struck out 29 batters and walked eight.
Levi Prater, who struck out 13 batters on Saturday against San Diego State, has the second-best ERA at 3.42.
Cade Cavalli has the highest ERA among starters (4.18) but leads with 37 strikeouts.
In the polls
OU climbed to No. 12 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll, and is up to No. 9 in Baseball America’s and No. 13 in D1baseball.com’s.
Question moving forward
Can the Sooners keep up their momentum on the base paths?
Through 17 games they’ve already tied last year’s stolen base total with 29. Graham’s been the most productive, stealing eight times in nine tries.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
OU weekly schedule
Tuesday
• Game: No. 12 NCBW/No. 9 Baseball America/No. 13 D1baseball.com OU (13-4) vs. UT Arlington
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Arlington, Texas
• Radio: KREF 1400 am | 99.3 FM
• Stream: SoonerSports.com
Next
• Thursday: at Cal Poly (8 p.m.)
• Friday: at Cal Poly (8 p.m.)
• Saturday: at Cal Poly (6 p.m.)
• Sunday: at Cal Poly (3 p.m.)
