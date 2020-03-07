OU baseball: Oklahoma’s strikeout numbers surge again in emotional win over San Diego State

It was an honest coincidence that Oklahoma’s strikeout numbers were displayed on the L. Dale Mitchell Park video board while visiting San Diego State took batting practice Friday.
Nothing intentional, OU coach Skip Johnson said: “That’s not what we’re about.”
The Aztecs might not have even noticed, Johnson said, but he made sure to clear the air after the Sooners tied the series a day later, in a game that featured its fair share of emotion and even more strikeouts.
Junior left-hander Levi Prater struck out 13 batters in a seven-inning start and No. 15 Oklahoma hit three home runs in an 8-4 victory Saturday, forcing a rubber match with San Diego State.
OU pitchers are up to 202 strikeouts this season. The Sooners ranked third nationally with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings before Saturday’s game.
Wednesday, they dealt a Big 12 record 21 strikeouts against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“I think part of the mentality is when we get guys to 0-2, whatever it is, not trying to punch them out,” Prater said. “Like [Johnson] says, trying to punch them out, they end up climbing the ladder, and you're 3-2 and you’ve got to throw them a cookie.”
Prater worked around three singles and a walk the first two innings before OU (12-4) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning off the first of freshman third baseman Peyton Graham’s two solo home runs.
Graham continued a hot start to his career. He has hit three home runs in the past week, his first collegiate blast coming last weekend.
He and other teammates drew motivation from an encounter in the fifth inning when San Diego State pitcher Troy Melton hit OU left-fielder Kendall Pettis above the shoulders with a pitch.
Both dugouts were then warned by home plate umpire Christopher Griffith, though Johnson wasn’t totally sure why his team was addressed.
“It definitely had an effect on the game, when the guy hit Kendall in the head,” Graham said. “It kind of pissed everybody off, to be honest. But I think it was the best for our team. We scored about four runs right after that.”
Brandon Zaragoza leaked a single through the left side two batters later and the Aztecs (10-5) intentionally walked Tanner Tredaway to load the bases.
In the next at-bat, Brady Lindsly hit a hard ground ball to shortstop that was too hard for Anthony Walters to handle. One run scored on the hit and another scored when Walters threw the ball away past first base.
OU led 5-1 and kept adding on when the game got even more heated in the sixth inning.
Another pitch from Melton was thrown up and in, this time against catcher Justin Mitchell, who avoided being hit. A few pitches later Mitchell flipped his bat toward the San Diego State dugout after a no-doubt home run to left field, then he exchanged words with third baseman Casey Schmitt while trotting home.
Griffith gave Mitchell a personal warning as he went into the dugout with the Sooners leading 6-1. The score was 7-1 by inning’s end when Logan Kohler hit an RBI single.
Johnson didn’t fault his players for sticking up for each other.
“I don't think [Melton] did it intentional whatsoever,” Johnson said. “It was fortunate for us, number one, that [Pettis] didn’t get hurt and number two he got on first base. In that moment in a game, they’re down 3-1, I don't he was trying to get guys on first and second, for sure.”
The always emotional Prater was operating with a full head of steam on the mound. He struck out five batters in a row at one point.
Those are just numbers, Johnson said. He doesn’t care about OU’s surge in strikeouts as long as the result is more outs and fewer runs.
“Maybe it means they have swing and miss stuff. I don't know,” Johnson said. “I think the biggest thing is to me is that it’s execution. They really execute. Levi did it at a high level today.”
Extra frames
• Back, back: Peyton Graham put himself in good company with two home runs in the same game. Tyler Hardman, one of OU’s veterans and best hitters, was the last Sooner to do so against Columbia last season.
Graham owns OU’s second-highest batting average at .371.
• What worked: Levi Prater’s changeup wasn’t landing for strikes. He shook off an early RBI triple and settled into one of his better outings this season.
“He had command with his breaking ball and he had command with his fastball, and that's what really, really got him through the got him over the hump in the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said.
Inside the game
Winds whipped out to left field all game, creating home run opportunities for right-handed hitters.
Being aware of conditions like that is “100 percent” a factor at the plate for hitters, Graham said. But thinking on it too much can be a detriment.
“The real the real problem is trying not to do that,” he said. “You're thinking, ‘I gotta try and use this wind’ and then it's like it becomes too much of a focus.”
On deck
OU travels to UT-Arlington on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., KREF 1400 am/99.3 FM).
