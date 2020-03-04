OU baseball: Oklahoma’s youth starting to pay dividends

College came at Peyton Graham fast.
Literally.
Speed is what the Oklahoma freshman third baseman had to compensate for after moving from his old position at shortstop.
“The ball gets to you a little bit quicker,” Graham said, “but I mean, I've kind of figured it out now.”
Defensively, Graham has made a smooth transition while appearing in all 14 games for the 15th-ranked Sooners this season, including Wednesday’s 13-2 rout over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
He’s immediately helped by filling the gap at third base left by three-year starter Brylie Ware, now with the St. Louis Cardinals system.
Graham took time adjusting offensively at first, but has since gained traction. So has another freshman, left fielder Kendall Pettis, who is fighting to crack OU’s lineup.
They were part of four freshmen starters for the Sooners on Wednesday.
Left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett (2-0) stole the show, facing 12 batters and striking out nine to earn the win.
“Bennett set the tone early,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I don’t think he missed a target in the first inning.”
Freshman centerfielder Connor Beichler joined Pettis as a starter. Those two, plus Graham, have added athleticism to the offense just as Johnson hoped.
Graham and Pettis have contributed toward the Sooners’ more efficient plate attack so far this season, entering Wednesday hitting better than .300. They went a combined 3 for 9 with an RBI against the Golden Lions.
Last weekend, Pettis and Graham each recorded their first collegiate home runs at Minute Maid Park during the Shriners College Classic.
Pettis’ triple against Arkansas-Pine Bluff — OU’s eighth this season — came against two strikes got the Sooners off to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
He’s leaned on Jordan Vujovich, Tanner Tredaway and Tyler Hardman for hitting tips.
“Vu has been really helpful because he’s really outspoken. He really talks to me when I need to slow things down,” Pettis said. “Tred, we’ve talked quite a few times. He helps me with staying back on the ball. Tyler Hardman, him being a junior and showing me the way to go has helped.
“For me, it’s picking the right pitches to swing at. Because I know I get a little jumpy.”
OU signed Pettis out of Chicago, an area not commonly associated with Sooner baseball recruiting. Assistant coach Clay Overcash pinpointed him as a target through connections made during his long tenure as a Major League Baseball scout for the White Sox.
Pettis and Graham were hailed as potentially big additions to the Sooners’ batting order, and not just with their bats. Graham has tallied six stolen bases in seven attempts, part of OU’s stolen 22 bases as a team through 14 games — just seven fewer than all of last year combined.
Pettis hasn’t been a mainstay in the batting order, but if that changes, his speed will be a useful tool. The Sooners have shown signs of improvement as a bunting team, getting runners aboard safely that way three times against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.
“It’s a step-by-step process for every freshman, because you put them in an environment and it gets big,” Johnson said. “They play fast and you have to slow them down. We talk about slowing it down, but it’s still going to speed up on those guys.”
---
Extra frames
• Still in line: Ben Abram was a regular midweek starter a year ago, but has made just one start this season. The sophomore is healthy, OU coach Skip Johnson confirmed after Wednesday’s 13-2 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
It was hard to argue with OU’s decision with Jake Bennett as a starter after his no-hit performance through four innings.
Abram threw two innings of relief, allowing two hits. He has not been moved to a reliever role permanently, Johnson said.
“He might have to start next Tuesday, we’ll see,” Johnson said. “It depends on what happens this weekend [against San Diego State].”
OU set a Big 12 record in a nine-inning game with 21 strikeouts.
• On a tear: Tanner Tredaway continued his hot streak, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. He’s now hitting .414 for the season.
Twelve of his 24 hits this season have gone for extra bases.
Inside the game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff displayed one of the strangest plays in baseball during the fourth inning.
Centerfielder Kacey Higgins fielded Brady Lindsly’s hit in the outfield. But with Lindsly curving around the bases, Higgins didn’t throw the ball in.
Instead, he flipped the ball to right fielder Larry Sims, who dropped it and allowed Lindsly to reach third base.
According to an Arkansas-Pine Bluff spokesman, Higgins was having arm trouble. His immediate backup wasn’t available, and Higgins had said he was OK to play.
On deck
OU hosts San Diego State for a three-game series beginning Friday (6:30 p.m., KREF 1400 am/99.3 FM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.