For the second straight game, Oklahoma crused to a win over Arkansas State at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners (8-7) topped the Red Wolves 12-6 on Monday to take the three-game series.
OU was led by Tyler Hardman, who went 3 for 4, hitting a third-inning home run and scoring four runs following a monster performance in the Sooners and Red Wolves’ Sunday doubleheader.
Hardman reached base in each of his 11 plate appearances Sunday and extended his on-base streak to 16 Monday afternoon. He grounded out to third in the bottom of the fifth, however, to cap the run.
Hardman put OU on the board first with a one-run single and scored the Sooners' second run after he was plated by Tanner Tredaway in the opening frame.
The Sooners’ most productive inning came in the fourth with both Diego Muniz and Brandon Zaragoza posting RBI singles. Zaragoza then scored on a bases-loaded balk, Peyton Graham scored his second run of the day on a bases-loaded walk and Hardman scored on a wild pitch to put the Sooners ahead 8-1.
OU pitcher Dalton Fowler started on the mound and allowed three hits and one run over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out a team-leading six batters on Monday.
Ben Abram, Christian Ruebeck and Luke Taggart combined for 6 1/3 innings of relief. The group allowed five runs and five hits to preserve the win.
Next
The Sooners will face top-ranked Arkansas at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Fayetteville. The game will be televised on the SEC Network and heard locally on KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM.
