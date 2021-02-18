OU baseball: Ruffcorn, Tredaway named to NCBWA preseason All-America teams

A pair of Sooners were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason All-America team.
Oklahoma senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn and junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway earned spots on the first and third team, respectively. OU and Texas Tech were the only Big 12 programs with multiple representatives on the NCBWA’s preseason All-America teams.
Ruffcorn, who also earned preseason All-America honors from D1Baseball.com, appeared in seven games last season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cedar Park, Texas, native went 1-0 to go with five saves during the 2020 season, allowing no runs, three hits and one walk in eight innings pitched, while recording 12 strikeouts.
Tredaway, who primarily served as a center-field starter last season, led OU with a .378 batting average and .689 slugging percentage last season. The fellow native Texan, who hails from Justin, posted 14 RBIs, 13 extra-base hits and three home runs behind 28 hits and a nation-leading four triples.
The Sooners are scheduled to begin their 2021 season at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a three-game series. Game 1 begins at 1 p.m. Saturday before the teams play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at noon.