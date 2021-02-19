Both Oklahoma’s baseball and softball programs were forced to alter their weekend schedules due to inclement weather in Texas.
OU baseball went from opening its season in Norman against Southern to scheduling a series with Wichita State in Round Rock, Texas, at the last minute to then visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. All three series were canceled, leaving the Sooners to scramble for a third time this week.
The Sooners’ new season-opener does put them back in Norman, hosting Omaha at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and again at noon on Monday. Fans will not be permitted, however, to attend OU’s home opener.
“With emphasis only on clearing the playing surface and team areas of snow and ice, rather than the seating bowl and walkways, stadium entry for the games against Omaha on Sunday and Monday will be limited strictly to essential staff critical for game management,” OU athletics stated in a release.
“Fans, outside media and scouts will not be permitted to attend these games. Plans remain in place to accommodate limited fan attendance for the remainder of Oklahoma’s home schedule.”
Meanwhile, OU softball was scheduled to play against Texas-San Antonio and Sam Houston State in Huntsville on Friday before a doubleheader at Houston on Saturday. OU’s games in Huntsville were canceled and will not be rescheduled during the 2021 season, while the Sooners’ series with the Cougars was pushed back a day.
OU will face Houston at noon and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both games will be available to stream on ESPN+ (a subscription is required).
The Sooners also added an 11 a.m. game against Tarleton State on Monday. The nonconference contest will also be played at Houston’s softball complex.
Following OU’s Texas trip, the Sooners will be off until a Friday clash with New Mexico at 12 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.