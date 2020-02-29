OU baseball: Sooners can't hold on to big lead against Missouri

Oklahoma outfielder Tanner Tredaway fouls off a ball during the Sooners' game against Texas Southern University on Feb. 18 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Tredaway knocked in two against Missouri Saturday afternoon in Houston.

HOUSTON — The day before, Oklahoma had gotten off to a rip-roaring start at the Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, picking up a terrific win over Arkansas.

Saturday, after taking a five-run lead against long-ago Big 12 foe Missouri, the Sooners appeared ready to do it again.

It didn’t happen.

Missouri scored eight of the game’s final 10 runs to claim an 8-7 10-inning victory.

Left-hander Ledgend Smith retired the first batter of the 10th inning, before the Sooners brought in right-hander Aaron Brooks, who failed to retire a batter.

Brooks allowed a single to Chad McDaniel, followed by a game-winning double to Peter Zimmerman.

In the top of the 10th, OU’s Brady Lindsly led off with a single and moved to second base on a fielder’s choice, giving Brady Harlan a chance to knock him in with two outs.

Harlan grounded out.

Tanner Treadaway and Kendal Pettis both knocked in two for the Sooners.

Tredaway knocked his in with second-inning two-run double. Pettis knocked in his with a two-run home run over left field that gave the Sooners a 7-4 advantage after 5 1/2 innings.

Though OU managed a base hit in each of its last three turns at the plate, it put no more runs across.

Brandon Zaragoza went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Sooners.

Alex Peterson led Missouri at the plate, getting the Tigers back in the game with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

