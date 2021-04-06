A high-scoring affair favored Oklahoma against Oral Roberts on Tuesday.
The Sooners, who prevailed 14-12 at L. Dale Mitchell Park, just needed to overcome an eight-run deficit.
OU, losers of its last four games entering the midweek non-conference clash, allowed Oral Roberts to take an 8-0 in the top of the first frame, starting with a two-run shot to left field from ORU’s Joshua Cox.
OU starting pitcher Javier Ramos gave up two more runs before he was pulled.
The Sooners eventually got out of the frame with four runs of their own, thanks to Conor McKenna’s grand slam down the left-field line. OU tacked on four more runs in the second, but not before Cox hit his second and final home run of the evening in the top of the inning.
OU’s pitchers surrendered two more home runs — both solo shots from Anthony Martinez in the top of the fifth and Alec Jones two frames later.
The Sooner offense managed to keep pace but weren’t able to pull ahead until Tanner Tredaway sent a three-run shot flying over the left-field wall during the bottom of the seventh. OU’s Jimmy Crooks scored on a passed ball in the eighth for insurance.
The Sooners preserved their advantage and secured their victory with Jason Ruffcorn striking out ORU’s leadoff batter in the ninth and the Sooners flipping a double play to end the game.
OU reliever Luke Taggart was awarded the win. He struck out five, walked two and allowed one hit and one run in 3 1/3 innings.
Next, OU will host Kansas for a three-game set, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Norman.
