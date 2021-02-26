Oklahoma won its first of three games at the Round Rock Classic, beating Auburn 4-3 on Friday.
The Sooners (3-2) just had to overcome an early 3-0 deficit and needed an extra inning to get there.
OU starting pitcher Wyatt Olds allowed a run in the top of the first and home runs from Auburn’s Ryan Bliss and Steven Williams in the third frame.
The Tigers didn’t score again the rest of the way, but OU still had to find runs of its own.
The Sooners finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when junior Tyler Hardman plated redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks on an RBI single to left field.
OU went quiet for two innings but continued to hold off Auburn behind the arm of Jaret Godman, who relieved Olds after three innings and pitched the next six.
The Sooners scored runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth to send the afternoon tilt to a 10th inning. The first came via Diego Muniz’s one-run single to score Brooks; the second by way of Hardman’s RBI sac fly to plate Peyton Graham.
Hardman delivered again in the bottom of the 10th with a bases-loaded RBI single that scored Tanner Tredaway and secured the OU victory.
Godman struck out four and allowed four hits in the relief effort. Jason Ruffcorn also pitched an inning of relief, striking out Auburn’s final two batters.
OU resumes play in Round Rock at 6 p.m. Saturday against Texas A&M. The game will be available to stream via FloBaseball and can be heard locally on KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM.
