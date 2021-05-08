MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Oklahoma finished its road series at West Virginia with a pair of wins on Saturday.
The Sooners escaped the first game of the doubleheader in Morgantown with an 8-7 victory in 11 innings.
Peyton Graham hit a leadoff home run in the first inning before West Virginia scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
OU added two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, as well as a run in the eighth.
The Mountaineers, who went scoreless between the second and seventh frames, posted runs in both the eighth and ninth innings — both coming on home runs.
OU ultimately prevailed with Jimmy Crooks’ two-run shot in the top of the 11th, providing necessary insurance with the Mountaineers tacking on a run in the bottom half of the frame.
While the win went to OU’s Jaret Godman, Jason Ruffcorn pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief and struck out seven of the pitching staff’s combined 11.
In Game 2, OU breezed by West Virginia 9-1 behind the arm of starter Braden Carmichael, who struck out 10 and didn’t allow any hits or runs in seven innings.
Conor McKenna and Graham homered in the win.
Next, OU (24-22) will meet Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The game will be televised on ESPNU and heard locally on KREF 1400 AM/99.3 FM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.