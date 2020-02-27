OU baseball: Tanner Tredaway's two-strike approach has yielded big results

There was a common thread when Tanner Tredaway nearly hit for the cycle in a game last week.
He has never been this comfortable with two strikes before. Last season, his first in a Sooner uniform since transferring from junior college, that situation triggered nerves.
“In JUCO, you’re facing 85 [mph]. Rolling into the Big 12 you’re facing 95,” Tredaway said. “So, you know, I think it just took me a little bit.”
Against Illinois State eight days ago, Tredaway hit a two-run home run, double and triple — each with two strikes.
“Usually you kind of go into like a red-light mode, get kind of get nervous or anxious with two strikes, but I was just really comfortable because I was seeing the ball so well,” Tredaway said. “I had the two strikes, but was just was able to stay back, be positive and drive the baseball.”
The junior centerfielder fell a single short of the cycle — something he’d only accomplished in high school — but still produced a big week, hitting .500 with eight extra-base hits through six games.
Through nine games he leads the team with a .405 average after hitting .260 a year ago.
That development matters because OU hasn’t put up big offensive statistics the past two seasons — and it could be especially useful in Friday’s game against 2nd-ranked Arkansas in Houston.
The Sooners (7-2) have three non-conference games against Power 5 teams this weekend, facing Missouri on Saturday and No. 16 LSU on Sunday.
“As you could tell last year early, he struggled,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “And then we kept putting him out there, and he struggled, and we took him out for a little bit, and then him put him back out there and he understood. He got better. I think if one guy on our team got a lot better at the end of the year, it was that guy.”
Tredaway also has helped fill a need in the outfield. He was originally recruited as an infielder, but has supplanted himself in center.
“I had no problems learning a different position — anyway to get in the lineup, that was my idea,” Tredaway said. “I was open to being versatile, and when it's all said and done that that can only help a player, right?”
His path to OU began in Justin, Texas, then went through in-state junior college factory Seminole State College. His dad, Chad, played there under legendary Lloyd “Zero” Simmons before being drafted into the major leagues.
The family originated in McAllen, Texas, deep in the state’s southern tip where Tredaway’s grandpa, Reggie, was the longtime baseball coach at UT-Pan American, now known as Texas-Rio Grand Valley.
Tredaway may never have played in Oklahoma had his grandpa not told Chad to step outside of his comfort zone and move there.
“My dad kind of grew up in that atmosphere [at UT-Pan American],” Tredaway said. “But my grandpa wanted him to kind of venture out and find his own path. So that’s when ‘Zero’, he was head coach at Seminole, he reached out to him.”
Adjusting to the brighter lights of Division I baseball is one challenge former junior college players face — arguably more difficult than the increased velocity they face, Johnson said.
But Tredaway still struggled with the latter at times. The routine adjustments he’s learned are coming easier now — last week he drilled himself on steadying his head and closed his stance more than normal, to cover more of the plate.
“I’ve gotten to where any any pitch is comfortable now for me,” he said, “so I think really just that experience that I got from last year has really, really helped.”
OU weekly schedule
Friday
• Game: No. 16 OU vs. No. 2 Arkansas
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Pitchers: OU RHP Cade Cavalli (2.31 ERA, 1-1) vs. UA RHP Connor Noland (4.56, 3-5 in 2019)
• Place: Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park
• Radio: KREF 1400 am | 99.3 FM
• TV/Stream: AT&T Sportsnet/MLB.com
*Next
• Saturday: vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
• Sunday: vs. LSU, 11 a.m.
*Both games at Minute Maid Park
