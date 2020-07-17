OU basketball: COVID-19 protocols in place as teams return to campus

Both the Oklahoma men’s and women’s basketball teams will regain access to campus facilities on Monday.
The University of Oklahoma has prepared protocols for the programs as they return to Norman. The guidelines were developed by the university’s medical staff and reviewed by Dr. Dale Bratzler, who serves as OU’s chief COVID officer.
It is a later start to the summer than usual for the programs, and they will be expected to adhere to NCAA-crafted workout guidelines as well.
The OU men’s and women’s basketball players are permitted to participate in a maximum of eight hours of weight training and four hours of skill instruction per week.
OU’s facilities will also feature single points of entry and exit, as well as marked pathways throughout Lloyd Noble Center and Griffin Family Performance Center.
OU student-athletes and staff were tested for COVID-19 Friday morning. Results are not yet available, but an athletics department press release stated they will publish their initial testing numbers and will report regular testing updates to the public.
The university detailed other protocols it will implement for coaches Lon Kruger and Sherri Coale’s teams.
OU’s student-athletes will have the option to remove themselves from campus if they feel uncomfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Student-athletes, who leave their program over health concerns, will not be affected in regards to their team standing or athletics department financial aid.
Any student-athletes that test positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined at an on-campus facility. They will be supported by the OU medical staff and provided both meals and academic services. The university’s medical staff will work with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to determine how long each student-athlete that tests positive will stay in isolation.
The medical staff, OSDH and Goddard Health Center will work together to track and trace others potentially at risk if a positive test happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.