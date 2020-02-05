OU football: 4-star DE Reggie Grimes' versatility gives Oklahoma options 

Matt Daniels couldn’t relax that night.
Based on his seniors’ responses during exit interviews recently, when he asked what stood out to them most from last season, they were nervous too.
It was last September when Ravenwood High School welcomed Pulaski Academy (Arkansas) to the Nashville, Tennesee, area for an out-of-region game. Pulaski coach Kevin Kelley has gained national attention for his unconventional methodology — never punting and kicking onside after every score.
“I was trying to play it all cool and calm beforehand,” said Daniels, who recently finished his third season as Ravenwood’s head coach.
“But it was stressful all the time.”
Stressful, until Reggie Grimes’ big play.
Ravenwood nose guard Graham Barton came onto the field late and wasn’t even set when the ball was snapped, but managed to get into a pass rush and strip the quarterback. The ball was on the ground and Grimes was in the vicinity.
“He ran about 8 yards and scooped it up beautifully and took it to the house,” Daniels said. “We were finally comfortably ahead in an epic game.”
That was one of Grimes’ two defensive touchdowns his senior season, and displayed the versatility that sparked Oklahoma’s interest in him. Wednesday, a few months after the wild 61-47 win over Pulaski, he finally made his signing official with the Sooners.
For those who were eager to see the 6-foot-4, 240-pound four-star defensive end play at OU, it was an anxious waiting game. Grimes was verbally committed during the early signing period in December, but held off finalizing his decision for two more months.
Grimes’ reasoning for that, Daniels said, was rooted in the rampant speculation that OU coach Lincoln Riley would accept an NFL coaching position after the season.
“I think he just wanted to make sure,” Daniels said, “that things were going to stay status quo with the coaching staff.”
Concerns over Riley’s future have been more common since he became a hot coaching commodity.
“Every home we go into, every person we talk to, that’s a question we get and I think they’ve appreciated our honesty about it,” Riley said the morning after the Peach Bowl. “I’ve told them the same thing that I’ve told you guys. This is where I want to coach — where I want to coach for a long time.”
Riley, as it happened, was true to his word and continued his mission of making defensive recruiting a bigger priority.
Landing Grimes was a critical part of that. The Sooners are rebuilding their defensive line after losing four heavily-rotated defensive linemen in Kenneth Mann, Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau.
Grimes is the 142nd-ranked overall player nationally, according to Rivals.com’s rankings, making him OU’s second-highest rated signee from 2020 high school class overall behind offensive tackle Aaryn Parks (No. 69).
Grimes was the second four-star defender and only other player to officially sign with OU during the first day of the late period, joining Aldine, Texas cornerback Joshua Eaton.
As for where Grimes fits in on the field, his versatility provides options.
OU lists him as an outside linebacker, where he played one-third of his senior season to fill in for an injured teammate. But he spent the rest of that year at defensive end, and also played multiple positions at his former school, Mt. Juliet (Tennessee), before his transfer in 2019.
That move was initiated when his father, Reggie Sr., accepted a job as Ravenwood’s defensive coordinator. In addition to 205 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, Grimes totaled 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive scores in his lone season at the school.
Many of those numbers were fueled by his move back to defensive end for the final two-thirds of the season, Daniels said, when Grimes rushed off the edge with his hand in the ground.
“To describe him, that’s what I think of — disruptive,” Daniels said. “You can be a disruptive player and a productive player without the final statistics. But he was able to produce both this year because of how quick and violent he is with his first step.
“He was being taught more how to use his hands and you know, get people off him with that first step, and man, you just saw a lot of progress in his skillset as a defensive end the last two-thirds of the year. I think he's gonna absolutely thrive in that position.”
This is the second consecutive season OU has signed one of the top-five ranked players from Tennessee. Defensive back Woodi Washington, who is from the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro, came aboard in 2019.
Recruiting interest in the Nashville area has increased in recent years, perhaps as result of its population boom. Grimes was one of 12 football signees Ravenwood celebrated during its signing ceremony Wednesday.
“It’s not hard to break into. In fact, right now, I'd say, you know, recruiting is as big as it's ever been in Nashville,” Daniels said. “Over the contact period and January I saw 40-plus coaches and five-plus head coaches. So it's pretty saturated right now and people are trying to get in it for the first time.”
OU football
2020 signing class (as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5)
Team rankings: No. 15 (Rivals); No. 11 247sports; No. 9 (ESPN).
Signees: 23
• Nate Anderson (4-star OL; 6-5, 262; Frisco, Texas): 247sports ranks him as the nation’s No. 1 offensive guard.
• Noah Arinze (3-star DE; St. 6-5, 236; Louis, Missouri): Recorded 83 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries his senior season.
• Jalin Conyers (4-star TE; 6-4, 220; Gruver, Texas): Totaled 37 receptions for 690 yards and 10 TDs as a junior. … ESPN ranks him the nation’s top tight end.
• Brian Darby (3-star WR; 5-11, 192; College Station, Texas): caught for more than 1,300 and 11 TDs through his junior season while rushing for more than 400 yards and 13 TDs.
• Kendall Dennis (4-star CB; 5-11, 172; Lakeland, Florida): Grabbed five interceptions, including a pick-six, and returned a punt for a touchdown his senior season.
• Joshua Eaton: (4-star CB; 6-2, 180; Spring, Texas): A consensus four-star recruit, he chose OU over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others.
• *Josh Ellison (4-star DT; 6-3, 285; College Station Texas; JUCO): tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in one season at Blinn College.
• *Davon Graham II (3-star ATH; 6-1, 175; Keller, Texas): totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in high school.
• Reggie Grimes (4-star DE; 6-5, 220; Brentwood, Tennessee): The top recruit in Tennessee totaled 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive scores his senior season.
• Trevon West (3-star WR; 6-0, 175 Arlington, Texas): Totaled 2,349 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns between his sophomore and junior seasons.
• *Justin Harrington (4-star DB; 6-3, 197; Raleigh, NC; JUCO): His commitment came late Wednesday. He totaled 97 tackles, seven interceptions and two tackles for loss in two seasons at Bakersfield College.
• Anton Harrison (4-star OL; 6-5, 310; Washington D.C.): An Under Armour All-American who held offers from Boston College, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, others.
• *Mikey Henderson (4-star TE; 6-3, 225 Carrollton, Texas): Totaled 945 all-purpose yards and 18 TDs as a senior.
• *Seth McGowan (4-star RB; 5-11, 215; Mesquite, Texas): rushed for more than 3,700 yards and 45 TDs in high school. Turned away offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, others.
• *Marvin Mims (4-star WR; 6-1, 168 Frisco, Texas): Broke the Texas high school state record for receiving yards in a career (5,485) and in a single season (2,629). He caught 32 touchdowns on 117 catches his senior year.
• Chandler Morris (3-star QB; 5-10, 172; Dallas, Texas): The son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris made his commitment and signing public on Jan. 2.
• *Noah Nelson (3-star OT; 6-7, 290; Gilbert, Arizona): One of the most highly touted offensive linemen from Arizona.
• *AJ Parks (4-star OL; 6-5, 294; Fort Washington, Maryland): turned down offers from Alabama, Florida, Penn State, others.
• *Andrew Raym (4-star OL; 6-5, 285; Broken Arrow): The top player in the state according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports. He made a school-record 47 varsity starts at Broken Arrow.
• Brynden Walker (3-star LB; 6-3, 230; Oklahoma City): The Bishop McGuinness product chose OU over Oklahoma State.
• *Bryson Washington (4-star S; 6-3, 192; Houston): Chose Oklahoma over Alabama,Texas, others.
• *Shane Whitter (3-star LB; 6-0, 222; Burlington, North Carolina): Recorded 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack as a senior.
• *Perrion Winfrey (4-star DT; 6-4, 305; Roselle, Illinois; JUCO): The junior-college prospect was a critical pickup and could contribute immediately.
* — plans to enroll for 2020 spring semester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.