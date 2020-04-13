This week was supposed to be jam-packed with evaluation of Oklahoma’s quarterbacks ahead of the Red-White scrimmage.
In fact, that’s what this entire spring was supposed to be about — a chance for fans to take a deeper look at Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai, the future of OU’s quarterback position.
But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down organized football temporarily, taking OU’s spring game Saturday along with it, those opportunities have been scarce.
Rattler has been available to media one time since arriving at OU, during a mandated appearance at Peach Bowl media day.
With barely any spring practice conducted, there’s been a gap in coverage of Sooner quarterbacks, which is rare these days.
With that in mind we’ve compiled a chronological history of what teammates and coaches have said about Mordecai and Rattler, dating back all the way back to their respective signing days.
Signing day, 2017
OU coach Lincoln Riley, on signing Mordecai: We were honestly fortunate. Had one (a quarterback, Cameron Rising) committed earlier, and that ended up not working out. This ended up being I think a great thing for everybody involved. I was able to go see Tanner in spring ball. Knew a little bit about him. I went, I was blown away by what I saw on the field. And so we started talking pretty quickly after that. He and his family made a visit up here on their own shortly after, and liked everything about it. So it came together pretty quickly.
Signing day, 2018
Riley, on signing Rattler: He’s the earliest player that I’ve ever offered. We were in the Bud Wilkinson [center] over there, before we came into this facility, and Tim Kish, with all his West Coast connections, brought his film into my office and said, ‘I want you to watch this quarterback.’ I looked and saw he was a 2019, and this was right after the 2015 season. I’m like, ‘you want me to watch a freshman.’ I’m like, really. Then I turned on the tape, I was like, OK. So I got out that spring and saw him. I could see right away, you could see there was something special there. Got to know him and his family, made offering him not a tough decision.
Riley, on whether Rattler could start immediately: A lot goes into that. I think physically, he’ll be as gifted as anybody that we’ve brought in here. I’ve felt that for a long time, even when I watched him as a freshman, that he was a cut above most guys out there. So he’s got elite physical talent.
Pinnacle High School coach Dana Zupk on Rattler, his former QB: I think just, especially recently, there’s physical tools he’s shown, that he possesses, that are off the chart. I would match him with any college player right now. I really would.
Spring practice, 2019
Quarterback Tanner Schafer, on how coaches distinguish him and Mordecai: I go by Schafer, and Moredcai goes by Tanner. So I just call him Mordecai and he calls me Schafer
Riley on Mordecai’s athleticism: He popped a 75, 80-yard run the other day in team, so he's a good athlete. We've got good athletes. I'm not gonna put somebody back there who's a bad athlete. We're not gonna recruit them, we're not gonna bring them in. We're gonna have guys that can move and make plays with their feet. He certainly can.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray: I mean, Mordecai got some wheels. He can move for real. Don't underestimate Tanner because he can he can do everything … Obviously he's a gunslinger and he can kind of get you on that edge. But he's got some speed back there.
Spring game, 2019
Riley on Mordecai bouncing back from tough drives: There was a period there after the first series, probably two series in a row, where he tried to kind of force a couple of things down the field and tried to make big plays. I thought he showed some real poise there the last couple of drives of just resettling back in, taking what was there. So, good response from him And that’s what you want to see from a young guy. You start off great, have a great first series, and then have a couple of tough series; do you respond? And he responded.
Big 12 media days, 2019
Receiver CeeDee Lamb, on Mordecai and Rattler: Them guys are so overlooked. They don't get credit for what they've done up to this point. Obviously Spencer is just getting here, maybe two months in, but the guy's a competitor as well. His accuracy is out of this world. Tanner can spin it from any distance. Just by Jalen [Hurts] transferring in, I feel like everybody else just got overshadowed. No disrespect to him, but the other guys in that room are definitely playing with a chip on their shoulder and they're not just gonna let the opportunity go out the window because they had a grad transfer come in.
Riley on Mordecai’s chances to start: I’ve got confidence in him leading (the offense) right now. Tanner has everything you want in a quarterback. He’s going to continue to get better and better and he already has quickly. I think he's got the respect of his teammates for the way he works and competes. He’s shown a lot of poise and maturity for a guy his age. I think it's just a matter of time for him. I was really proud of the spring he had. I thought he had phenomenal spring. He really grew in a lot of areas.
Riley on how Rattler acclimated: Spencer’s done well. It’s been fun to have him in there. He’s very eager, very excited. I think a bunch of his buddies were here mid-term and he was hearing all about it and he was, I think, chomping at the bit to be here. It’ll be fun to throw him into the mix. There’s no doubt, he wants to be right in the middle of it. We’ll throw him out there in August and see where he’s at.
South Dakota postgame, 2019
Lamb on Rattler making his debut: I was actually excited. Once I heard he was first going out there, I actually gave him a talk. Man, go do what you do. For him to go out there and showcase his potential — the sky is the limit for him.
Kennedy Brooks on Rattler: He's got an arm on him, man. He's a great guy, a great leader. He's got an arm. I can't wait to see what he does in the future.
Pre-Peach Bowl, 2019
Jadon Haselwood on Mordecai: Humble guy. Super humble. He's a good player as well and can throw the ball. It's going to be a good battle in the next fall camp. We'll see which one wins.
Haselwood on Rattler: He's a special guy. You can't even speak on it. You just have to see it.
Spring practice, 2020
Riley on what he watched from Rattler and Mordecai on Day 1 of spring ball: Progressions. I think just how they manage and run the group. They can do seven-on-sevens on their own. They can do one-on-ones on their own. They can do a lot of stuff on their own throughout this time and those things will grow and improve. But how are they managing and running the group from an overall perspective. Certainly we’ll break down individual plays. You can just tell when a guy’s out there running it efficiently and the group is running smoothly and when it’s not happening.
