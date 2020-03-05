OU football: A year later, OU’s offensive line isn’t replacing four starters, but instead welcoming four back

Oklahoma’s offensive line has been among the nation’s elite in recent seasons. With most of last year’s group back, that trajectory should continue.
Compared to 2018, there was a lot of movement up front last season due to injuries, especially at left tackle. That’s a spot the Sooners hope to solidify moving forward.
Otherwise, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has a lot to stand on going into spring practice.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Erik Swenson (LT, R-Sr.); Marquis Hayes (LG, R-Jr.); Creed Humphrey (C, R-Jr.); Tyrese Robinson (RG, R-Jr.); Brey Walker (RG, R-So.); Adrian Ealy (RT, R-Jr.); Stacey Wilkins (RG, R-Fr.); David Swaby (R-Jr.); Finley Felix (Sr.); Ian McIver (C, R-Jr.); Marcus Alexander (R-Fr.); Bryce Roberts (R-Jr.); Darrell Simpson (R-So.)
Early enrollees
• Noah Nelson (6-8, 295); Andrew Raym (6-4, 320)
Biggest issue
Erik Swenson has spent more time at left tackle than anyone on OU’s current roster. Due to a combination of injuries and coach’s decision, he shared time there with R.J. Proctor last season.
Every other spot has an entrenched starter. Swenson will have a leg up on the role, but he was still developing a year ago, his first season as a regular contributor. Proctor was an experienced graduate transfer, making him an easy plug-in.
Which leads to the next question mark: Proctor could play left tackle and guard. In addition to sharing Swenson’s job, he was also Marquis Hayes’ backup. OU must develop someone into a backup at left guard.
Biggest strength
Creed Humphrey’s decision to return to school ensured OU would have its foundational piece back. The redshirt junior will enter 2020 as one of the top linemen in the nation, but didn’t play his best at times last season.
Most programs would love to have four of five offensive linemen back, and the Sooners have that returning experience. Despite Swenson’s part-time status at left tackle and some other depth to fill, Bedenbaugh has options in place.
Telling numbers
OU’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line surrendered 18 sacks in 2018. The Sooners gave up 23 last year after replacing four of five starters who were all NFL Draft picks.
Quotable
Backup right tackle Stacey Wilkins on his redshirt year: “I don’t want nothing handed to me, so I’m just waiting until my time comes. Adrian (Ealy) … those guys, they waited their turn so I’m not going to be selfish or nothing. They worked hard to earn their spots so right now I’m just watching them eat up on the field and [being] proud of them. I’m just waiting for my time to come and shine.”
Question moving forward
Spring is an important time for Wilkins and other underclassmen who need development.
Some of those players — Wilkins, E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, Finley Felix, Brey Walker, Andrew Raym — are expected to step into future lineups.
Others — Darrell Simpson, David Swaby, Clayton Woods — are still searching for a role since getting to OU.
How will those guys come along, and how will they factor into filling backup left guard spot?
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers
Monday, March 9: Quarterbacks/special teams
