OU football: After QB successes, Oklahoma trying to produce NFL Draft’s top receiver for second consecutive year  

Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Oklahoma is like the rest across college football, forced to recruit electronically ever since the NCAA suspended in-person contact.
Sunday, that meant reminding prospects through dozens of tweets that OU is a Jordan Brand school, just as ESPN debuted “The Last Dance” docu-series.
Thursday, it will mean celebrating the school’s top NFL draft pick, most likely receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Though the draft will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's still an important recruiting tool for OU.
“Kids want to win championship but also each of these kids have individual dreams and goals,” Riley said, "and to hear your name called no matter if you are the first pick or the last one, that means a lot of things went well because every player that puts on a college football jersey has a dream of that and it just doesn't happen for many.
"It's important for us. It's kind of half celebration and half time to continue to build your program, your brand and show people that what you are doing is working."
Former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray makes a strong case for first-round status, but NFL Network analysts Charles Davis, Rhett Lewis, Chad Reuter and Peter Schrager are even higher on Lamb — they believe he’ll be off the board between the 11th and 13th overall picks, placing him with either the Jets, Raiders or 49ers.
“For me if you had the pick of the litter [of receivers] it would be CeeDee Lamb if you can get him,” NFL Network lead analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I think he's the best. He can do everything.”
When quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield became back-to-back No. 1 overall picks the past two seasons, it created a launchpad for OU’s promotional content.
The program will have a similar luxury if it produces the top overall receiver selected for the second straight year. Marquise Brown held that honor in 2019.
OU’s defenders in this draft class — Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore and perhaps Parnell Motley — can elevate the program’s defensive reputation by getting picked, but Riley is also responsible for maintaining the Sooners’ status as an offensive powerhouse. He’s courting top 2021 high school quarterback Caleb Williams and other big names.
Lamb, with his entertaining style and highlight reel ability on the field, would create another strong spokesperson for Riley’s system.
A starter since the first game of his freshman season, Lamb averaged 21.4 yards after the catch last fall and finished his career with 3,292 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.
“I think a lot of people have hit him on the fact that he played in the Big 12 and that's glorified 7-on-7, but when you watch him in the games they've played and they've stepped up in competition against Alabama, he had (eight catches for 109 yards) and a touchdown,” Jeremiah said. “And then last year you saw him against LSU in that game, he had 4 for 119 in that game.
“I don't buy into the fact that he's a product of the Big 12. He's also somebody that can make plays above the rim. He can go up and get the ball down in the red zone. The word that I just keep coming back to him over and over again is just competitive, competitive, competitive.”
OU would have a field day promotionally if Kyler Murray and Lamb reunited with the Arizona Cardinals, something Murray has lobbied for in previous months — though the odds of that happening decreased when the team traded for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
The Cardinals, who have the No. 8 overall pick, could still potentially latch onto Lamb and create one of the NFL’s top receiving corps, but must find ways to protect Murray after surrendering the sixth-most sacks last season (50).
That would mean passing on a Murray-Lamb combo that connected for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018.
“It’s probably hard to imagine that the trade with Hopkins would help CeeDee’s case,” Riley said. “But at the same time there’s some times when you feel real strongly about a player and his ability to contribute. Not that you look past [a team’s needs], but I think you have to consider all parts.”
Wherever Lamb goes, it will be a dream realized for him, and another opportunity created for OU.
"It's important to us [from a recruiting standpoint],” Riley said. “There's always been such a tremendous history of OU players and getting drafted high. Then I think more than that isn't the guys who have been drafted, but just how many of our guys seem to go and have success and be prepared and ready to make the most of those opportunities. It's important.”
NFL Draft
Thursday: Round 1 (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
Friday: Rounds 2-3 (6 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network)
Saturday: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
Former OU players of interest: LB Kenneth Murray, QB Jalen Hurts, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Parnell Motley, WR Nick Basquine; WR Lee Morris
