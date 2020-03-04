OU football: After strides, Oklahoma’s defensive line still has question mark during transition

Oklahoma's defensive line will look vastly different with the departure of four players who were heavily rotated the past few seasons.
Neville Gallimore is the most notable name moving on, but Kenneth Mann, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau were used often too.
The cupboard isn’t bare. Coaches are excited about what Ronnie Perkins, Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes will bring moving forward, and there’s excitement over what OU’s done on the recruiting front.
The big question mark is Perkins: He’s the Sooners' best pass rusher and it’s unclear when he’ll return from his suspension dating to last season.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Defensive tackles: LaRon Stokes (Sr.); Jalen Redmond (R-So.); Jordan Kelley (R-So.); Kori Roberson (R-Fr.)
• Defensive ends: Ronnie Perkins (Jr.); Marcus Stripling (So.); Marcus Hicks (R-Fr.); Isaiah Thomas (R-Jr.)
Early enrollees
• Perrion Winfrey (Jr.); Joshua Ellison (So.);
Biggest issue
Perkins is a centerpiece type player, a disruptive force who has big expectations ahead of his junior year. His potential absence dating from last season's NCAA suspension could thrown a wrench in OU’s plans for as long as he’s out.
With that considered, spring development at defensive end — Marcus Stripling, Marcus Hicks and Isaiah Thomas — is a big focal point. OU coach Lincoln Riley has hinted that an appeals process is underway regarding Perkins, but in a worst-case scenario, the Sooners might be without him for the first four games in 2020.
Otherwise, necessary improvements moving forward are consistent with the rest of the defense. The defensive line was disruptive behind the line of scrimmage, but needs to take steps in the turnover department.
Other issue:
- With the loss of experience, and perhaps Perkins temporarily, this will be a young group. The addition of junior-college Perrion Winfrey, who is Rivals.com’s top-ranked junior-college player, should help. OU also added Joshua Ellison from the JUCO ranks.
Biggest strength
Things are moving in the right direction. Last season, OU defensive linemen increased their sack total to 22. They had just 11 in 2018.
The Sooners’ season-high nine sacks against Texas brought relief to fans who wondered where the program was headed up front.
Apart from that, OU’s recruiting improvements should start having an effect. There's more size and speed up front compared to recent years. The development of Redmond and Stripling will pay dividends.
Winfrey and Ellison’s addition in the spring is a big help. Four-star freshman defensive end Reggie Grimes should be a factor when he arrives the fall.
Telling numbers
Fans were anxious for Gallimore to make a big jump during the past three seasons. Whether or not he met their expectations is irrelevant from an experience standpoint.
He started 27 of the past 28 games for the Sooners. He leaves avoid for veteran leadership in addition to his elite combination of size and speed.
Quotable
Outside linebackers/defensive end coach Jamar Cain on defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux: “Calvin and I are going to work very well together. When I worked at North Dakota State, we split the front as well … I’ve seen him from a distance — [Gallimore] — he’s a great player. Look at what he did with him. It’s going to be fine. I’m excited to get in a room with Calvin, close the door and knock some stuff out.”
Question moving forward
How will Winfrey adapt this spring? He’s a critical piece moving into Gallimore’s old spot, and if Perkins is out for some of next season, Winfrey’s impact will be even more important.
He’ll be as intriguing as any player to watch during OU’s spring game.
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers
Monday, March 9: Quarterbacks/special teams
