OU football: Approaching his first Pro Bowl, Orlando Brown living his best life with Baltimore Ravens

Orlando Brown was in a good mood Saturday morning. His whole family was in town, a group of 10 altogether.
That included his mom, Mira, and grandmother, Patsy, plus all four brothers and sisters. They’re all in Florida to watch him play alongside the NFL’s biggest stars.
“I’ve got the who group here, man,” Brown said.
After the 2017 season, people within his inner circle helped support the former Oklahoma left tackle during the aftermath of his NFL Combine performance. Brown shrugs it off now, but knows it was a debacle.
His vertical leap and broad jump at the combine were the worst figures in history at the time. His 40-yard dash was second worst. He improved those numbers during a pro day at OU, but Brown lost his position as a projected first-round draft choice and his measurables became a punchline.
Fast forward to now, and he’s the one laughing. Brown will play in Sunday’s Pro Bowl following his second NFL season after making the game as an alternate for Oakland’s Trent Brown.
He’s living a charmed life with the Baltimore Ravens, the organization he grew up watching his late father, Orlando, play for. When Brown puts on jersey No. 78 on Sunday — the number his dad wore — he’ll wear it for both of them. Orlando Sr. never made a Pro Bowl.
This wasn’t many people’s radar in 2017, but Brown has since accomplished much of what he said he would, despite sliding into the third round of the draft.
After moving from left to right tackle, he allowed just three sacks this season and was the ninth-best graded offensive tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
“People just really need to understand the big picture,” Brown told The Transcript. “When it comes to offensive linemen specifically, I think a lot of people put a lot into [the combine] because of the athletic outliers on the positive side. You know, like your Lane Johnsons, your Trent Williamses, your Terron Armsteads, what they've been able to do to be productive and be consistent, like, it's easy for someone to say, 'OK, this is the mold of the guy we want. We want the bigger, faster, stronger, more athletic guy,' you know what I mean?
“And, you know, when you have someone in my situation who is an athletic outlier in a negative situation, half the guys who have my [combine] numbers, they're working at Wal-Mart or Chuck E. Cheese. I understand why people put so much weight into it and rely on it so much. At the end of the day, I had one of the worst combines in NFL history. I understand that and I accept that.
“But I will say that as far as talent evaluation, man, you know, if people would have put more into how well I learn plays, how well I know concepts, how hard I work, my film, my productiveness over my career, my life …”
Brown stopped and chuckled, seemingly to acknowledge that his flawed combine performance caused him to fall into the perfect situation in Baltimore, where he’s viewed as a long-term, foundational player who is positioned to sign a lucrative contract.
“You know, people make mistakes,” he said. “I’m gonna benefit from it in a few years.”
The former Sooner with a fashion affinity can afford whatever clothes he wants these days, though he still keeps things simple with faux fox tails hanging off his belt, splurging for Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana when it strikes him.
“My style ain't changed that much,” Brown said. “Regardless of how much money I have, or whatever, I'm gonna pick what's fresh, not what's expensive. That's just me. I’ve got the fox tail on in practice right now. Winter and fall, I've been on all my fall colors. The nice greens and browns and oranges."
Life on the Patapsco River has been nothing short of great, he said. His Raven teammates include guys he played with closely at OU: fellow Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, tackle Ben Powers and receiver Marquise Brown.
The group fell just short of a Super Bowl run after being upset by the Titans in the AFC divisional round.
“It's crazy, me and Ben were just talking about that,” Brown said. “Ben's one of my best friends, Mark's one of my best friends; we’ve got the same agent, came into college together. It's just unreal man.”
Baltimore’s received a nice return on its recent investment in OU talent. Andrews caught 64 passes for 682 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and Marquise Brown caught 46 passes for 584 yards and 7 TDs.
The trio all starred for the 2017 Sooners who were painfully close to playing for a national title before losing to Georgia in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.
“We had so much talent on that team,” Brown said. “I think here in Baltimore they just recognize what you're getting [from Oklahoma], as far as guys who are gonna come in, work hard, be productive, head down, humble, wants to play ball, wants to be great, wants to play a long time. I think the Oklahoma guys we've drafted so far have just been great men aside of what they've done on the field.”
Brown says the right things about staying motivated, reminding people that his best football is ahead of him. He outwardly admits he didn’t play his best this season and wants to become better in pass protection.
But to hear him explain his current situation, Brown is living his dream life. Ozzie Newsome helped bring his father onto the Ravens’ roster when the team was still in Cleveland. Then his final draft before retirement, Newsome picked Brown’s son.
“The feeling every day waking up and going to work this is just great. I’ve really enjoyed this,” Brown said. “It's just very special to me to be in a position to be able to do that, be with [Eric] DeCosta and all these people who've known me my whole life. It's all just so crazy. I appreciate every moment and I love it.”
NFL Pro Bowl
Former OU players: Tress Way (P), Mark Andrews (TE), Orlando Brown (OT)
Time/Place: 2 p.m. Sunday | Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN/ABC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.