OU football: As CeeDee Lamb eyes NFL, Oklahoma’s next crop of receivers prepping for bigger roles

When Oklahoma was preparing for LSU in Atlanta last winter, Jadon Haselwood became a tour guide for his home state of Georgia.
He took fellow receivers Theo Wease and CeeDee Lamb to his favorite barbershop.
“Good spot for ‘em,” Haselwood said.
It was a role reversal for one of OU’s touted freshmen receivers to lead Lamb around for a change. Most of them hung on his every word last year, and for good reason.
Lamb is a cut above the rest.
“Definitely was a great mentor to not just me, but the whole room,” Haselwood said. “He's the guy.”
Two weeks from now Lamb is likely to become a first-round NFL Draft pick, perhaps the top receiver taken overall.
OU receivers coach Dennis Simmons’ next task is shaping his former freshmen in that mold. Charleston Rambo, the leading receiver back next season, will factor into that mission, too, coach Lincoln Riley added.
The Sooners are again re-establishing new threats downfield, just as they did after the careers of Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook and Marquise Brown.
“That’s the next step that we always talk about. We’ve got a lot of guys on this team on both sides of the ball, skill, everything, that are prime to make that [jump],” Riley said. “This is not new to them. For us to be the team we want to be, they are going to have to take the next step and that’s often the hardest step to take.”
Rambo’s transformation is well underway.
Before spring practices were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, he reported for duty with an improved physique.
“His body has really, probably more period than I can ever remember, has really started to change and really develop. I’m excited about that,” Riley said.
Rambo was a dangerous target early last year, totaling three 100-yard receiving games in the first four weeks of the season. That led to a breakout campaign of 743 yards and 5 TDs for the year.
“We are going to need him to lead us and lead that group because he is one of our older, more experienced guys in that room,” Riley said. “There’s going to be a lot of young guys that are going to be asked to contribute and are going to get a lot of opportunities. But you’ve got to have leaders in that room and he has to be that guy for us. Period.”
Haselwood, Wease and Trejan Bridges — who all came to Norman as five-star high school prospects — have steps to take too. They combined for 490 yards receiving their first year.
Lamb totaled 807 yards his first year as a Sooner.
That isn’t to say the freshmen didn’t contribute.
Wease was a big difference-maker in a 25-point comeback against Baylor. catching two passes for 31 yards and a score.
Haselwood totaled 272 yards receiving on 19 catches, averaging 14.3 yards per grab. His biggest showing was a three-catch, 78-yard performance against South Dakota, followed up two weeks later with a career-high six catches against Texas Tech.
Bridges had his moments, cashing in two touchdowns on just seven catches.
There was also his temporary trial run at safety when OU’s depth there weakened. But his suspension late in the year will impact his next campaign if OU can’t successfully appeal it.
Even if Bridges’ re-entry doesn’t occur until the back half of his sophomore season, the Sooners are banking on his development like the rest of their young group.
The goal: Find a Lamb among them.
“We definitely hold ourselves to a high standard,” Haselwood said. “Now that CeeDee is gone, we're trying to bring [our game] way higher than it was this year.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.