OU football: Assessing Oklahoma's linebackers before spring practice

It’s difficult to quantify just how much Kenneth Murray meant to Oklahoma’s defense. His ability to solidify the middle linebacker position provided a foundation the Sooners had not enjoyed in some time until a year ago.
Murray’s presence was so important, that much of projecting OU’s linebacker corps moving forward depends on how well it responds without him, now that he’s a projected first-round NFL draft pick.
Discombobulation in the middle of the field during OU's 2017 and 2018 seasons was mostly solidified last season. It’s not all to Murray’s credit, but a lot is.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU linebackers going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Inside linebackers: DaShaun White (Jr.); Caleb Kelly (R-Sr.); Bryan Mead (R-Jr.); Brian Asamoah (R-So.)
• Outside linebackers (JACK): Joseph Wete (So.); Nik Bonitto (R-So.); Jon-Michael Terry (R-Sr.); David Ugwoegbu (So.)
Early enrollees
• Shane Whitter (6-1, 222)
Biggest issue
Replacing Murray’s leadership will take time, even with Caleb Kelly back for his final season and possessing similar qualities.
Murray wasn’t just the soul of the defense, but the team as a whole. DaShaun White is poised to fill his spot in the starting lineup, and he’s a good candidate. White is will be a junior with plenty of experience and seems to have a good reputation on the team. But those are still big shoes to fill.
Beyond that, depth could become a problem. Though Ryan Jones, Mark Jackson and Levi Draper had minimal roles by the time they entered the transfer portal this offseason, they were all listed on OU’s two-deep last year, and there aren’t immediate replacements for them. It should help that Shane Whitte, a 6-1, 222-pound freshman inside linebacker, will be available in the spring.
Other issue:
- The linebackers aren’t absolved from OU’s inability to force turnovers. They forced zero fumbles last season.
Biggest strength
Most of this was Murray, but statistics show OU’s linebackers were more effective in pass coverage last year, with 10 pass breakups. The Sooners totaled six at that position the year before. (Murray had five alone last season.)
Other players grasped Alex Grinch’s new defense relatively well, too. Collectively it was a group that played fast, in part because players said the simplicity of the system allowed them to.
Telling numbers
Murray totaled a team-best 17 tackles for loss last season. The next-best total for a linebacker was 6.5 by Nik Bonitto.
Murray had four tackles for loss the season before. Bonitto was redshirting.
That could indicate there is a propensity for players — Kelly for example — to improve with more time in Grinch’s system. It also speaks to how rapidly Bonitto is coming along.
Quotable
Kelly, on his goals for the 2020 season: “God willing, just another offseason to work to go get ready for a season that can kind of set me up for life, going to the NFL. That’s a lot of steps to get set up for life, but just to get drafted, to be a top-name player. To go win the Butkus, because they didn’t get it to Kenneth, and I need it on my own anyways to meet all these goals that are realistic, because I’ve been here so long. I’ve seen it all, done it all, been through everything. Going forward, take over. This is my defense. I’m the oldest cat left. It’s no waiting for anything, no sitting behind anybody. Lord willing no injuries, just a full season playing football.”
Question moving forward
What will happen to Murray’s position?
While White seems likely to move over, there is still no bigger storyline for this position.
Also, David Ogwoegbu and Bonitto are two young outside linebackers who made a big impact last season. They must continue that climb with a new coach at their position in Jamar Cain.
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers
Monday, March 9: Quarterbacks/special teams
