OU football: CeeDee Lamb’s combine, pro day help his case as top WR

For now, there is little certainty about the 2020 NFL Draft, only that it will not take place in Las Vegas as scheduled.
What is certain is CeeDee Lamb had been putting a lot of thought into what he’d wear for the event. A sharp dresser, he wasn’t about to reveal any hints about his wardrobe two weeks ago while back in Norman for Okahoma’s pro day.
The coronavirus pandemic might have altered the draft, but Lamb is still one of the surest bets at receiver, and could become the second consecutive OU product to become the top receiver taken over all.
Lamb has the highest odds to be the first receiver taken, according to BetOnline, which took into account his NFL combine and OU pro day performances.
The testing process was new to him.
“I’ve never been a guy to test well at all times,” Lamb said. “But when you put a football, pigskin, on the field between them hashes …”
The lights come on?
“Exactly,” he said.
Lamb drew rave reviews at the combine, supporting the statistics he built up during three years at OU. He averaged 21.4 yards after the catch last fall and finished his career with 3,292 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.
This year’s draft is full of strong receivers, including Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr.
Lamb has still found a way to stand out.
“He has an elite feel for space, for setting people up, getting separation on routes and also kind of that same feel of when he gets the ball in his hands of setting people up,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after observing Lamb’s workout with former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Combined with the body physically that he’s been able to build here. He’s really made himself really exceptional after the catch. I mean, he really has.”
Lamb found the face-to-face interview part of the draft process “different.” But it hasn’t kept him from staying loose throughout.
Being back at OU was even more comforting. His former quarterback, Kyler Murray, watched from the sidelines. Murray has advocated for the Arizona Cardinals to select Lamb so the two can reunite.
“That option's out there, but I can't pick,” Lamb said. “If I get to play with him I'd definitely be happy for sure.”
Riley knows how dangerous that combination can be. Lamb and Murray connected for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018.
But Lamb figures to be a good pickup for any NFL quarterback.
“He’s one of the more versatile ones we’ve had from a route-running perspective. Has been able to do a lot of different things,” Riley said. “We haven’t felt limited in any way with him, especially the last couple years.
“When you combine the versatility with the game-breaking explosiveness with the ball, the strength to run through arm tackles. If you’re able to put that in one package it’s pretty good.”
