OU football: Coronavirus affects Oklahoma's recruiting in spring, months beyond

One by one they rolled in.
Two years ago following Oklahoma’s spring football game, six recruits verbally committed in a three-day period. Four actually came on one day.
There was Arjei Henderson, Theo Wease, Derek Green, Notre Dame transfer Jay Hayes, Jaylan Knight and Jamal Morris.
Only Wease and Morris remain on OU’s current roster, but the larger point was made — Lincoln Riley would turn the spring game event into his program’s most pivotal recruiting weekend each year.
“[It] has become a big, big deal for us from a recruiting standpoint,” Riley said.
Now the Red-White scrimmage scheduled for Saturday won’t take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown the traditional recruiting calendar for a loop.
The NCAA instituted a dead period through May barring face-to-face interaction. Players can’t step onto OU’s campus for a life-like preview.
“We had probably as many top prospects as we’ve ever had — probably more that were lined up this spring, whether it was unofficially for a practice or officially for the spring game,” Riley said. “You hate to miss that, especially for the guys who haven’t been here yet.”
The spring game has challenged Riley due to factors outside his control.
In 2018, though the day was celebrated by first unveiling Bob Stoops’ statue, frigid temperatures and howling winds made the game tougher on players and fans, even with an afternoon kickoff.
Last year, OU was forced to move the game up to a Friday night last-minute due to a wintry forecast.
Despite the circumstances, the staff pivoted and was ultimately pleased how those events played out from a recruiting standpoint. OU was hoping to build on the momentum this year with Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue unveiling and other festivities.
The NCAA permits electronic communication with recruits through interface apps and texts, which has become the new norm.
“That part definitely feels different,” Riley said. “But it has been fun to spend some time and connect with a lot of these guys and their families. A lot of these guys are on a pretty open schedule, too. Your whole day is in front of the computer.”
Recruits have been left to figure out parts of the puzzle too.
Friday, the NCAA waived standardized test score requirements for incoming freshmen Division I and II athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. Many have been unable to test due to social distancing guidelines.
The virus will have an impact beyond the month of April and spring games.
May and June are important to recruiting evaluation. With OU’s on-campus activities suspended until July 31, Riley had to cancel his 2020 camp.
High school spring practices are critical in that time frame as well, but those have been widely wiped out. Coaches are hampered by not being able to visit those campuses, but players trying to claim more scholarship offers are also affected.
There could be increased evaluations by college coaches at high school football games in the fall, assuming that schedule isn’t affected by the pandemic.
“If we are playing ball in the fall, then you could potentially see them (the NCAA) giving us more opportunities to go out and evaluate during the fall,” he sdaid. “Because right now it is a very, very limited number. You could see that potentially open up and allow coaches try to make up for some of the lost time that they are going to lose with spring recruiting.”
