OU football: Five players that stood to gain the most from spring practices

Spring football practices often lay the foundation for promising football seasons.
The NCAA allows for just 15 practices, making each day as important as the next. The coronavirus disease has put the Sooners and the rest of the country’s building blocks toward the fall, however, on hold.
How the NCAA adjusts its spring football timeline is yet to be determined. It’s rightfully more worried at the present about the safety of student-athletes and coaches by putting precautions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As we wait out sports’ abrupt hiatus, one question to ponder is who stood to gain the most from OU’s 2020 spring football practices?
Here are five-ish players with a solid case (in no particular order):
1. Jamal Morris: OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Jamal Morris, a former four-star safety from Houston, would start working at linebacker this spring.
Morris’ move from safety to linebacker — along with Robert Barnes’ identical switch this offseason — gives the Sooners much-needed depth at the position, especially within a scheme that loves to rotate players as often as possible.
But with a potentially shortened offseason, it takes away from Morris’ development following his redshirt season in 2019 where he appeared in one game (Sept. 7 vs. South Dakota).
2. TJ Pledger: Trey Sermon’s departure and a potentially long suspension to Rhamondre Stevenson leaves the door open for junior running back TJ Pledger, a former four-star prospect, to see an uptick in carries this upcoming season.
Pledger's appeared in 21 games so far in his OU career, totaling 244 yards and one touchdown. Yet, he could be a crucial reserve to OU’s offense this season behind presumed starter Kennedy Brooks.
His biggest competition for reps figures to be redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan.
3. Perrion Winfrey: One of the biggest additions to OU's 2020 recruiting class came via Perrion Winfrey, a four-star junior college talent out of Iowa Western Community College.
Winfrey figured to be one of the Sooners' answers to replacing Neville Gallimore at defensive tackle. His place as 247Sports.com and ESPN's No. 1 junior college prospect is a big reason why.
The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, was a 2020 spring enrollee for the Sooners. His junior college experience should give him a natural advantage as opposed to a true freshman. Although, a spring in Alex Grinch’s defense would’ve obviously been helpful to his progression.
4. Brey Walker: Brey Walker, a towering offensive lineman from Westmoore, arrived at OU as one of the top prospects in the country by most major recruiting services (Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and ESPN).
The 6-foot-6 rising sophomore played in 13 games last season, making starts against Texas Tech and Kansas and has yet to break out as a staple on assistant Bill Bedenbaugh’s group.
Walker figured to compete for playing at tackle but has primarily been a guard for the Sooners. A productive spring could've been the boost he needed to secure regular playing time among a crowded offensive line group that's continued to stockpile talent.
5. Tanner Mordecai/Spencer Rattler: For the third consecutive year, OU must replace its starting quarterback. The two frontrunners for the gig are redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the former five-star quarterback from Phoenix, Arizona, and sophomore Tanner Mordecai, a four-star gunslinger from Waco, Texas.
OU’s timing with finalizing a quarterback battle has consistently ended roughly two weeks before the team’s first game. Although, Riley didn’t rule out naming a starter in the spring last week before practices were postponed.
It’s possible either Rattler or Mordecai could’ve earned a leg up in the race with a solid spring. Perhaps, Mordecai’s tenure now gives him at least one advantage in a race where most assume Rattler will win.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
