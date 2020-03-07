OU football: For Oklahoma receivers, what will life be like after Lamb? 

Oklahoma has successfully gone from one star receiver to another in recent years. From Dede Westbrook, to Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb, filling those spots has been a non-issue.
With Lamb’s departure — his void is as big as OU fans thought, with Lamb’s name being tossed around as the best in this year’s NFL Draft — the Sooners are in that position once again.
Lincoln Riley might not have another Lamb on the roster right now. But there’s a young, deep corps in place. Plus, what OU brings back at tight end and H-back helps.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Outside receivers: Theo Wease (So.); Jadon Haselwood (So.); Charleston Rambo (R-Jr.)
• Inside receivers: Drake Stoops (R-So.); *Theo Howard (R-Sr.); *Obi Obialo (R-Sr.); Trejan Bridges (So.)
• H-back/tight end: Austin Stogner (So.); Jeremiah Hall (R-Jr.); Brayden Willis (Jr.)
* Graduate transfer
Early enrollees
• Marvin Mims (6-0, 180)
Biggest issue
The Sooners aren’t overflowing with experience outside Charleston Rambo, Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis, who should get a lot of targets.
The star-lit trio of five-star receivers brought in last year — Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges — are talented. How close their breakout seasons are is unclear, and Bridges is lumped into the group of OU players suspended at the end of last season; it’s uncertain when he’ll be available in 2020.
Graduate transfers Theo Howard (UCLA) and Obi Obialo (Marshall) will help some, but consider what OU replaces: a proven star in Lamb and two dependable seniors in Lee Morris and Nick Basquine.
Biggest strength
There’s a lot to like physically about what OU returns, even though there are a few inexperienced pieces.
Haselwood, Wease and Bridges were all advanced enough to make their share of plays last season. Wease, in particular, was hugely important during OU’s comeback win at Baylor.
Willis, Hall and Austin Stogner at their positions are built exactly how the Sooners want. This is a strong H-back/tight end group.
Telling numbers
Wease, Haselwood and Bridges combined for 490 yards on 34 catches last season in their freshman debuts.
Lamb caught 46 passes for 807 yards his freshman season.
Quotable
Wease, on the transition from high school to college: “That jump is always going to be different from high school. Everything is faster. Everybody is bigger. Everybody is moving around, the schemes are a lot different. That probably was the most challenging part, but CeeDee probably helped me out the most with that.”
Question moving forward
What kind of season will Rambo have?
His foot speed was more prominently displayed last season, making him more of a home-run threat. Can he step cleanly into the role of top target for OU’s next quarterback?
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers/H-backs
Monday: Quarterbacks/special teams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.