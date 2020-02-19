OU football: For Oklahoma, step one of defensive rebuild is complete
By Tyler Palmateer
Nothing about the Peach Bowl sat well with Oklahoma’s players or coaches. Wounds from the 63-28 loss to LSU last December were fresh for some time.
But time has a way of forcing people to move on. Last week, OU coach Lincoln Riley introduced two new assistants and addressed a month’s worth of news under a much lighter mood.
The Sooners’ 2020 recruiting class isn’t a consensus among the nation’s top 5, or even top 10. It’s ranked as high as No. 9 by ESPN and as low as No. 15, according to Rivals.
That hasn’t dampened the enjoyment, or benefit, that comes with OU finally recruiting defensive players to its year-old system using updated results — not the paltry numbers that lingered after 2018.
The Sooners spent the better part of a year selling the program with words and promises.
Riley seems to draw comfort from the fact that the message to defensive prospects is streamlined, and an upward pattern now exists.
“It was exciting. It was certainly different, and it’s gonna get more different in a positive way as we go on,” Riley said. “You could feel the results of making some of the jumps we did defensively.”
How new players develop in Norman moving forward is another challenge OU faces — producing results with the end goal being a new era, in which blowouts like the one administered in Atlanta don’t occur.
That part of Riley’s mission is uncertain.
But he has repeated himself to anyone who will listen about how the recruiting upgrade OU needed on offense when he arrived in 2015 is similar to what the defense faces now.
The Peach Bowl was a disappointing setback after a resurgent season for the Sooner defense, which leapt up conference and national rankings.
OU still managed to sign prospects who can help immediately. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was the No. 6 junior college prospect in the 2020 class, according to Rivals. Defensive back Justin Harrington checked in at No. 21.
Four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Reggie Grimes had two months to change his mind about OU after choosing to sign in February, not December. He followed through and became a Sooner.
The Peach Bowl didn’t scare him off.
“We’ve had some success, some big jumps with a lot of the same players. We’re not as good yet as we’re getting ready to be,” Riley said confidently. “But now we feel like we can have a great shot with anybody.”
Riley plucked defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain away from Arizona State after one season. Cain, by many accounts, is a rising name in the coaching business, and will get his chance to raise OU’s defensive standard.
He didn’t indicate there was a magic fix.
"I think you've just got to work hard every day. Honestly, just you know, work hard every day. At some point we'll get better and everybody will get better,” Cain said, when asked about the low perception of OU’s defense. “I think you got to work hard every day at recruiting and doing the little things on the field at practice and, you know, the selling point is coming here and working with Grinch and working with coach Riley.
“I mean Grinch has a history of getting defenses turned around and he had a top 10 defense in Washington State. So that just sells itself. At Washington State you're not getting that same athletes that USC is getting or Oregon is getting and even Arizona State. But he had a top 10 defense. And we're definitely going to get there, and I'm just excited to work with Grinch and coach Riley."
Grinch, in a sticky locker room hallway after the LSU game, didn’t pull any punches about what happened. Even though the Sooners saw big leaps during his first year in charge, a lot of work remains.
Almost two months later, the good news for Riley is that the future is a little clearer, with a consistent recruiting message now including proven production.
“Now those players can look and see direct results,” Riley said. “If you’re a high school recruit you can say, ‘Look what they did. They jumped in some cases 80 or 100 spots in the national rankings in a lot of different major categories defensively. They did it with a lot of the same players in a number of months. What can they do with me in two, three or four years?’
“That’s the same question that went through Kyler Murray’s mind and Marquis [Brown’s] mind and CeeDee Lamb’s mind on down the line, Creed Humphrey’s. Those are the same things those kids thought about, and then they chose OU and have all reaped the benefits. This class defensively was a huge step in that direction, and it’s gonna get better.”
OU football key dates
Feb. 27-29: NFL Combine
March 10-11: Scheduled Board of Regents meeting
March 14-22: Spring break
April 18: Spring game (Kickoff TBA)
April 23-25: NFL Draft
