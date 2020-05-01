OU football: How Oklahoma’s undrafted free agents are faring in the NFL

This week marks former Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley’s first as an undrafted NFL free agent.
Motley has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The organization will attract a lot of attention next season with the addition of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
With that in mind, here’s a look at where OU’s other recently undrafted players are in professional football.
• Amani Bledsoe (DE, Tennesee Titans): He was an every-down player for the Sooners in 2018 after going through a lengthy legal back-and-forth with the NCAA dating back to a suspension.
Bledsoe wasn’t picked in the draft and landed with the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t play last season, but was signed to a futures contract on Jan. 20.
• Curtis Bolton (LB, Green Bay Packers): Bolton also went unpicked in 2018, despite solid analytics — Pro Football Focus graded him college football’s third-highest pass-rusher among 297 off-ball linebackers with a minimum 500 snaps.
But he had a great pro day and landed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He was a preseason surprise, making the roster and positioning himself as a contributor before tearing his ACL.
Bolton’s three-year potential worth is $1.7 million. He has earned $385,000 of that.
• Tony Jefferson (S, Baltimore Ravens): Jefferson has made more than $30 million in the NFL since being left out of the 2013 draft, following three strong seasons at OU.
His 2019 season with the Ravens ended early due to a knee injury, and he was released in February.
• Carson Meier (TE, Atlanta Falcons): The H-back role he took over at OU as a 2018 senior served him well. He didn’t catch a pass until his senior season, but recorded 19 receptions and 4 touchdowns his final year.
Meier caught on with the Jaguars, then joined the Falcons. Mostly used as a practice player, Atlanta still chose to bring him back for next season.
• Steven Parker (DB, Miami Dolphins): Parker was a mainstay for OU, albeit during tough defensive times for the program. He started 44 games by the time his career ended.
Left out of the 2018 draft, Parker signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He was cut after the preseason but now has a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $1.1 million and has earned $533,802 for his career.
He recorded two interceptions in 14 games last season.
• Ahmad Thomas (DB, Atlanta Falcons): Thomas started 39 games for OU, with three of his four career interceptions coming in 2015.
He signed with the Raiders initially and had stints with the Packers and Colts before landing with the Falcons, where he appeared in one game last season.
• Tress Way (P, Washington): After averaging 44 yards per punt at OU from 2009-12 — including an long of 85 yards — Way signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears.
He turned that into a six-year career with Washington, where his big leg has shined. He has career NFL longs of 77 and 79 yards, and has made more than $10 million in the league.
• Damien Williams (RB, Kansas City Chiefs): Dismissed in 2013 by the Sooners, Williams was a long shot for an NFL roster, let alone a Super Bowl ring.
He wound up getting both. Undrafted in 2014, he wound up catching on with the Chiefs and has earned more than $7 million.
