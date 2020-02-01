Even a decade later Blake Bell can’t escape it, his brother, Brock, says. The nickname just stuck.
‘Doze.
‘Dozer.
The Belldozer.
Bell, the former blue-chip quarterback from Wichita, Kansas, will play in Super Bowl LIV for the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end.
But in Norman and other corners of the world that contain Oklahoma Sooners fans and former players, Bell is The Belldozer — invoking imagery of his big, granite frame that powered the offensive formation named after him in college.
The adjustment OU coaches made by snapping the ball directly to Bell in short-yardage and goal-line situations in 2011 and 2012 patched a deficiency in the Sooner offense, and also very likely punched Bell’s ticket to an NFL career.
Before college, though he stood 6 foot 5 and would grow to 6 foot 6 and 252 pounds, Bell had a different nickname. He was lanky and fast, almost slippery.
“We always called him The Baby Deer,” Brock Bell said.
But in last week’s AFC Championship game, when the Chiefs ran Mecole Hardman on a jet sweep, Bell was yards ahead finishing the play with a punishing block on the Tennessee Titans’ Logan Ryan.
“It’s really impressive to see how physical he’s become,” said Schuckman. “For us, he was more of a fitness quarterback. I mean, he was. He could outrun everybody.
“I think the Belldozer package made him more physical. I think that really prepared them for tight end and prepared him for the NFL.”
During a 23-13 win at Florida State in 2011, OU was 4 of 12 on third down and scored just one touchdown in five red-zone opportunities.
Jay Norvell was OU’s co-offensive coordinator at the time. He doesn’t remember who came up with the idea initially, but six weeks after the trip to Tallahassee in the days leading up to a game at Kansas State, the coaching staff had a package prepared for Bell, who was firmly behind quarterback Landry Jones on the depth chart.
“I mean, even though we had Landry, there was a role for Blake,” Norvell said. “It really gave us something different and dynamic. I think it was the most effective short-yardage package that I’ve ever been associated with.”
The idea was simple: Jones would sling the Sooners down the field, and Bell would take snaps as a runner when OU needed just a handful of yards to sustain a drive or score. Bell ran for 24 touchdowns in 2011 and 2012.
He saved OU from a loss to Oklahoma State in 2012, scoring on a 4-yard run with 4 seconds in regulation to force overtime before the Sooners claimed a wild 51-48 victory at Owen Field.
Where The Belldozer nickname came from isn’t totally clear. Brock Bell remembers it being borne out of fans’ social media reaction.
“I remember there was kind of this whole, what should that package be called?Because it wasn’t the Wildcat. You couldn’t call it the Wildcat,” said SoonerScoop.com publisher Carey Murdock, who has covered OU football for the past 24 seasons. “He wasn’t elusive or the typical running back taking the snaps. I remember we threw around some names … Someone, I think, in the stratosphere threw out ‘Belldozer’ and it just kind of stuck.”
The hysteria and success of The Belldozer led to replication of it.
In 2015, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy mimicked it by using J.W. Walsh in similar situations, replacing Mason Rudolph. It was dubbed “The Walshing Machine.”
Norvell loved the formation so much he used it after taking a job at Texas, inserting “The 18-wheeler” — 6-foot-4, 250-pound Tyrone Swoopes — on short-yardage downs. Then in 2016, Norvell used it at as an assistant at Arizona State, where running back Kallen Ballage scored most of his NCAA record-tying 8 touchdowns against Texas Tech out of The Belldozer.
Norvell is still using it as head coach at Nevada, incorporating former Oklahoma City John Marshall star Devonte Lee, who fits the package perfectly as a 5-foot-8 230-pound powder keg running back.
“It was just amazing how that package really developed,” Norvell said. “It just took off.”
Bell didn’t develop into a great quarterback at OU — he developed into a legendary one, a folk hero. Entering late in the 2013 game at Oklahoma State, he led an unlikely victory in the closing moments that pushed the Sooners into the Sugar Bowl, where they beat Alabama by 14 points.
It was a statement victory for OU, the Big 12 conference, and eventually paid the Sooners back on the recruiting trail, setting the stage for big seasons from 2015 until the present.
But before that, the program underwent a year of soul-searching with a forgettable 8-5 2014 season. Bell also found himself in purgatory. Knight had become the clear-cut starter at quarterback that year after his Sugar Bowl performance; Bell didn’t even play in that game.
His future in football was unclear at best.
As a former high school star quarterback, Bell could have rejected all of this: The idea that he wouldn’t throw long passes, but instead engineer short runs in OU’s offense, then move to tight end his senior season.
But his metamorphosis from The Baby Deer, to The Belldozer, to, finally, a pro prospect his senior year, catching 16 passes for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns, shaped his path to Sunday’s game in Miami. He’ll play against the 49ers, the team that drafted him 117th overall in the fourth round in 2015.
After the 2013 season when it became clear Bell’s future at quarterback was over, Schuckman had a heart-to-heart with him. He reminded Bell, he could leave Norman.
“We had a conversation after that. I asked him, do you want to go somewhere else to play quarterback?” Schuckman remembered. “And he said ‘Coach, I came to OU to be a Sooner. I’m going to do whatever I need to do. I’ll play tight end and contribute to the team.’”
Super Bowl LIV
Norman connections
49ers
George Kittle
TE | 6-4 | 250
2019-20: 85 catches, 1,053 yards, 5 TDs; 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD
Draft: 146th pick (fifth round), 2017, by San Francisco,
Contract: In third season of four-year, $2.7 million deal
Connection: 2013 Norman High graduate, played football and basketball for the Tigers
Chiefs
Blake Bell
TE | 6-6 | 252
2019-20: 8 catches, 67 yards
Draft: 117th pick (fourth round), 2015, by San Francisco
Contract: Playing on one-year, $895,000 deal
Connection: Oklahoma QB 2011-13, TE 2015
Damien Williams
RB | 5-11 | 224
2019-20: 111 carries, 498 yards, 5 TDs; 30 catches, 213 yards, 3 TDs
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Miami in 2014
Contract: In first season of two-year, $5.1 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma RB 2012-13
James Winchester
LS | 6-3 | 240
2019-20 numbers: Played in all 16 games.
Draft: Undrafted, signed by Philadelphia in 2013, released 2013, signed by Kansas City in 2015
Contract: In third season of five-year, $4.45 million deal
Connection: Oklahoma LS 2008-2011
Hailey West
Cheerleader
Info: The Norman North graduate attended Texas Tech, where she was on the dance squad.
