Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the amount of rye seed applied to the field.
Clarification: OU's staff reduction is for part-time employees and is temporary.
A typical home Oklahoma football game requires about 400 gallons of paint.
Jason Faires didn’t know what design or patterns OU’s administration wanted to spray onto Owen Field for this year’s spring game, because those talks never materialized.
“It wouldn’t have surprised me if we would have done something for Baker Mayfield,” he said, “seeing that his statute was supposed to be [unveiled] this weekend.”
Before the game was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Faires normally would have given the grass a final cut Saturday. As the OU director of athletic fields and grounds, he oversees all athletic surfaces, but Owen Field is his responsibility.
Mowing it is one of the great joys of the job.
“I was losing sleep I was so excited the first time,” Faires said.
Instead of that thrill, he was doing paperwork from his campus office Saturday morning, trying to trim his budget, with the field empty and the rye grass killed off weeks ago.
Maybe it’s a sign of the times: Owen Field is not currently green and bright.
It’s brown.
“Right now this is the worst our fields will look like because of the transition,” Faires said. “The rye grass is basically dead and we’re waiting on the Bermuda grass to come along.”
If sports fans miss games, they can take solace in this: The grass managers are keeping things tidy in the interim.
Whenever football returns, Faires is the one in charge with having OU’s hallowed surface ready when cleats hit the field again.
Owen Field’s yearly evolution begins every Oct. 1. That’s when the staff seeds in 1,600 pounds of rye grass — which stays green in cold temperatures — with the Bermuda grass, which turns dormant and brown in the winter.
This is how Owen Field stays green during November home games.
Normally each spring, OU leaves the rye grass alone until spring football is completed. But when it became clear the Red-White scrimmage would be canceled, Faires sprayed the grass with chemicals earlier than usual to make way for the lush summertime Bermuda.
It’s helping OU save labor at a time when the economy is hurting.
Things have been slow lately, Faires said, due to the earlier-than-normal transition. With no spring game or practice, part-time staff was temporarily reduced in the wake of the pandemic.
He’s thankful to be healthy and employed, because this is still a dream job.
Faires grew up a Sooner fan in Oklahoma State territory, playing one year of football at Drumright High School before becoming obsessed with golf. He estimates his hometown is actually a 50-50 split when it comes to Bedlam, despite being located a half hour from Stillwater.
He’s still friends with one of the last two people to hold the job of OU’s director of athletic fields and grounds — Kenny Gajewski, the former OU baseball player now coaching Oklahoma State softball.
Gajewski kept OU’s grass before he got into coaching.
“I still can’t get used to him wearing orange,” Faires said.
Drumright Golf Club was where Faires’ career began. Some local businessmen kept it running with their own money until it closed two years ago.
Faires worked at Shawnee Country Club before becoming superintendent at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, where he worked from 2003-11.
Tired of the stresses that come with maintaining more than 18 holes and nearly two dozen greens, he opened his own turf care business with 150 customers in Norman, turning residential lawns into something closer to Augusta.
When Jeff Salmond vacated OU’s head turf position for another venture, Faires was connected and experienced enough for consideration.
He got the job less than a year ago, and has still not completed a conventional spring.
This weekend would have been one of his staff’s busiest of the year. They were gearing up for what they call a “kiss-your-wife-goodbye-for-a-week (week).”
OU baseball and softball were scheduled for home games. The John Jacobs Track & Field Invitational was on the slate. Then Saturday was supposed to be as close as the Sooners get to an actual game without inviting a real opponent to Norman.
Instead, those surfaces are all silent.
Faires won’t seed the rye back into Owen Field until Oct. 1, per tradition, assuming college football keeps a normal schedule.
Whenever normalcy resumes, his staff will be prepared.
“There is no excuse not to be ready,” Faires said. “I can’t wait for sports to come back. I hope it comes back normal, I hope we start when we’re supposed to start. I’ll be kind of be shocked if that happens.
“But in any case that field will be ready.”
