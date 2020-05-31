OU football: Lincoln Riley, assistant coaches speak out about race in America

Lincoln Riley added his voice to the conversation about race in America, tweeting a statement in the early hours before dawn Sunday, saying “we have a long ways to go as a society” in terms of racial divide.
The OU football coach’s tweet at 12:57 a.m. was accompanied by a chorus of other statements by the team’s assistant coaches through the early morning and afternoon.
“I ALWAYS stand with my players and I am thankful that I was raised in a home that taught me that no human, regardless of race, religion, or any other factor...should ever be treated differently,” Riley said. “We have a long ways to go as a society- I am committed to being a part of the change.”
Protests have multiplied across various U.S. cities — including Oklahoma City and Tulsa — and occurred most severely in Minneapolis, in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week.
Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest attempt. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Six of the 11 staff members or assistants listed on OU’s roster are black.
OU outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain tweeted Sunday morning: “Just couldn’t stay quiet any longer. Hurt isn’t the word that describe (sic) my emotions tonight. My thoughts and prayers go to George Floyd and the countless others grieving the (loss) of loved ones. I’m living in fear for my son who is 12!
“I’m afraid when he walks the dog, I’m afraid to buy him a car at 16 and that shouldn’t be a issue.”
OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning tweeted: “VIOLENCE is NOT the answer but NEITHER is SILENCE,” followed by a statement.
He stated in part, “Being a black male in America is just different. I didn’t make it that way. I didn’t ask for it. I do though love who I am and what I come from. The world and America in particular is yet again seeing a harsh but real glimpse into what blacks see, hear, think, feel to a degree, and have had to live through for the entirety of our lives.”
Chip Viney, an OU recruiting analyst, tweeted a thread with names of black victims who have died at the hands of police or racially charged incidents.
Brian Odom, who coaches inside linebackers, tweeted “I believe that ACTIONS are SO MUCH bigger than words and this climate suggest that statement to the fullest. I choose NOT to stand in silence with the racial injustices that are present in our country.”
Big 12 presidents signed a statement Friday re-emphasizing the conference's commitment to inclusion and urging unity against racism.
OU president Joe Harroz added to that with a personal statement Sunday, which marked the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“We know that racism in all of its forms, explicit and implicit, is never more unfair than when it leads to the needless loss of a life,” read part of Harroz’s statement. “To become the country we know we can be, we must honestly address the issues that underlie these societal divisions and make real, systemic change.”
