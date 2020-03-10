OU football: Lincoln Riley not worried about spring game yet, as coronavirus preventative measures increase

Professional and college sports have responded in recent days to the spreading coronavirus, altering or canceling major events as well as changing media protocol.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley called it a “concerning time” on Monday during a press conference, pointing out that OU's No. 1 priority is player safety during spring break. That didn’t change 24 hours later.
OU is still scheduled to hold the annual Red-White scrimmage on April 18, a major event for recruits and what the school hopes will be a record number of fans.
Known infections in the U.S. increased Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, 70 cases are now tied to a biotech conference in Boston and 10 nursing homes are affected in the Seattle area.
“I’m not worried about [the game],” Riley said Tuesday. “I’m not a health expert. More importantly [I will] follow the country and then here close to what our university administrators decide. We’re trying to protect our guys right now more than anything.”
Riley’s main focus is players' safety during spring break, which begins Monday at OU. Administrators were proactive about the spread of coronavirus, he said, by learning players’ spring break travel plans earlier than usual.
Athletes have been educated about the risks from the disease, specifically those brought on by leaving the country. Several players canceled a study abroad trip, Riley said.
