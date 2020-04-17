OU football: Neville Gallimore looks to end OU defensive tackle drought at NFL draft

For all the answers Neville Gallimore can provide an NFL franchise, he’s not without questions.
The Ottawa, Ontario native should hear his name at some point during next weekend’s virtual NFL draft. And if he is selected, he’ll be the first Sooner defensive tackle taken since Stacy McGee in 2013 and only the second since Tampa Bay picked former OU defensive tackle Gerald McCoy third overall in the 2010 draft.
The questions surrounding Gallimore aren’t if he can fit in at the next level. He can suit myriad roles with his size and quickness.
“He can wear a lot of hats for you, he's got a lot of talent,” said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper during a Wednesday teleconference with reporters.
“He's a kid who's powerful. He tested extremely well. This kid is an athlete. He can run like no other.”
Gallimore, listed at 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, certainly can move.
He flashed that speed often at OU. And he backed up his athleticism running the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds at the 2020 NFL Combine.
It was the seventh-quickest mark among defensive lineman at the Indianapolis event. He fared better than TCU’s Ross Blacklock and Auburn’s Derrick Brown, both of whom are projected ahead of him as first-round picks.
Kiper sees Day 2 potential, however, for Gallimore.
“If you can get him in the third round with his versatility and the way that he can get into that backfield, I would say Gallimore will be a really good third-round pick for somebody,” Kiper said.
The question for Gallimore is can his talent materialize into production.
The All-Big 12 first-team selection was at his best in OU's 2019 win over Texas, picking up four tackles and two sacks, resulting in combined losses of 13 yards.
He had 18 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles after OU’s first seven games last year. He had 12 tackles, one sack and no forced fumbles, however, in the final seven of the season.
Numbers aren’t everything for a prospect with his physical attributes, but Gallimore’s 30 tackles last season don’t stack up as nicely against others at his position.
Brown had 55 last season. Alabama’s Raekwon Davis, a highly-touted defensive tackle prospect, had 47. Blacklock totaled 40. And South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw, another potential first-round pick, had 35.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Gallimore as his fifth-best defensive tackle in the 2020 draft class and No. 65 overall prospect.
Jeremiah raves about Gallimore's potential, but believes an NFL team must tap into his athleticism.
“Gallimore is somebody that's ultra explosive,” Jeremiah said. “The testing numbers, you see that. He ran 4.79. He's really twitched up. He can collapse the pocket. He's good at shooting gaps.
“He just hasn't been ultra-productive. He hasn't been able to be a consistent finisher to make plays. Sometimes when you watch him, I see a lot of activity without productivity.”
Jeremiah mentioned the Tennessee Titans as a possibility for Gallimore with the 61st pick.
He could possibly go higher, projecting as the No. 52 pick to the Los Angeles Rams by USA Today’s Luke Easterling and No. 58 to Minnesota by Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson.
If Gallimore is passed up after the top-60 picks, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller projected Gallimore going No. 78 overall to Atlanta in his April 1 mock draft.
The tools are there for Gallimore to excel at the next level, something OU hasn’t seen too often from its defensive tackles in recent history.
It's a matter of which team believes it can utilize him best.
“The challenge is figuring out a way to funnel all this athleticism,” Jeremiah said, “and turn it into more production.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
