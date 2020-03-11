OU football: Nick Basquine saw an improved Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma’s pro day

A few passes sailed out of reach, but they didn’t concern Nick Basquine much.
Out of more than 70 throws, former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was mostly on the mark. He and Basquine had rehearsed the workout for Oklahoma’s Pro Day, but only briefly days earlier.
What Basquine saw Wednesday was a much improved thrower, even since the end of last season.
“Our first session throwing [was Sunday]. You could just see a lot of improvement,” he said. “From his training and just the confidence he has in himself and his throwing mechanics, everything like that, you can see an improved player. Just how he’s spinning the ball, the conviction how he’s throwing the ball.
"He was sure of himself, I think that was the big thing.”
Hurts completed 70 percent of his passes last season at OU, his one and only campaign with the program after transferring from Alabama.
He ranked ninth nationally in passing yards and second in passing efficiency.
Questions about Hurts' accuracy, however, have followed him at both stops. He wanted this appearance — his first in Norman since the 2019-20 season ended — to help provide some answers.
"I think it went well. Could've done some things better … You get nitpicky, you talk about certain ball placements, right? I want to hit the guy in the nose every time,” Hurts said. “I want to allow him to put the biscuit in the basket, as the guy says on TV.”
Quincy Avery, who has worked with Hurts the past few months as his quarterback coach in Atlanta, helped his client work through the throwing drills, with teammates Basquine, CeeDee Lamb, A.D. Miller, Lee Morris, and former Sooner running back Marcelias Sutton among his targets.
The workout script was designed in an effort to showcase a variety of footwork, actions out of the backfield and vertical throws, Hurts said.
“I didn't want it to be easy. I was winded at a point,” Hurts said. “Nobody typically just throws 72 balls back-to-back. It was fun. It was once in a lifetime deal and I'm happy it went the way it did."
This is a new step, everything from the NFL Combine — where Hurts ran a 4.59 40-yard dash last month, second best among QBs — to promoting himself as a selection-worthy brand in sitdowns with various networks ahead of the next month’s NFL Draft.
It can be an unnerving, stressful situation, particularly the individual and public workouts.
Take it from Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner who attended OU’s pro day as a spectator.
“Don’t try to be anybody you’re not,” Murray told The Transcript of his advice to Hurts. “Football is football. If you belong, you find out quickly. If you don’t belong, you find out quickly. I think he’ll be just fine.”
Murray, Hurts and OU coach Lincoln Riley shared a hug before the day was over — a quarterback guru and two players he helped shape into Heisman-contending products over the past three years.
Hurts, though, was always considered more of a runner. He totaled 93 more carries than Murray in his one season at OU.
At one point during the combine run-up in Indianapolis, Hurts was asked by a reporter if he would be open to playing another position other than quarterback. Basquine said the question would personally irk him, and that it’s rooted in discriminatory stigma.
Riley and Hurts both cleared the air later: No NFL teams have formally raised the idea that they’re interested in drafting Hurts to play anything other than quarterback.
“You just never know who you’re going to get drafted by and how things are going to play out, but I think Jalen’s going to be a quarterback,” Riley said, “and 99 percent of the teams, if not all 100 percent of those teams, interested in him are interested in him to be a quarterback and that’s it.”
The league offers better opportunities than ever for someone with his mobile skillset. Young QBs like Murray, Pat Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have put up big NFL numbers.
“It's all about the athleticism at the position. I think now it's more prevalent,” Hurts said. “I know I'm able to make every throw, do all of those things, move in the pocket, do whatever it is. And when the athleticism needs to take over, it does."
