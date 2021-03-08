NORMAN — College Football Hall of Fame coach and local tequila brand spokesperson Bob Stoops will be returning to televisions on Saturdays this fall.
The legendary Oklahoma head coach will replace Urban Meyer on FOX Sports’ college football pregame show, the network announced Monday.
Stoops will join forces with host Rob Stone, as well as former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn and Southern Cal star duo Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart on the two-hour program, “Big Noon Kickoff," which begins at 9 a.m. each Saturday during the season.
“Coach Stoops’ Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself, and that success, along with his passion for college football, makes him the perfect fit for BIG NOON KICKOFF,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports' executive vice president and head of production and operations, in a statement.
“His impact on the sport is still felt in Oklahoma’s continued success and the multiple former assistants who are now head coaches all over the country. We are excited to add someone who mentored multiple top draft picks and Heisman winners, coached in multiple championship games and has gone head-to-head against some of today’s greatest active coaches.”
Stoops has also remained a figure in Norman through his administrative role with OU, which he assumed after stepping down from his head coaching position in 2017. He spent time as the Dallas Renegades head coach in the XFL before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the league in its first year.
Stoops compiled a 190-48 record as OU’s head coach from 1999-2016. He led the Sooners to the school's seventh national title in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships.
Stoops came to OU after serving as a defensive coordinator at Kansas State and Florida. He went on to become a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year recipient and two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year winner while in Norman.
Meyer, who won multiple national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State, left FOX Sports to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.
