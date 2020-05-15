Oklahoma furthered its recruiting momentum following the commitment of five-star receiver Mario Williams.
Texarkana (Texas) outside linebacker Clayton Smith made his decision Friday afternoon. The consensus four-star prospect chose the Sooners, giving the program its second linebacker commitment in as many weeks.
Smith also considered Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon and Texas.
Smith's commitment is a huge win for first-year outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, who recently landed three-star linebacker Danny Stutsman from Winter Garden (Florida) Foundation Academy.
Smith's commitment gives OU four defensive commitments for its 2021 class and seven overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.