Oklahoma furthered its recruiting momentum following the commitment of five-star receiver Mario Williams.

Texarkana (Texas) outside linebacker Clayton Smith made his decision Friday afternoon. The consensus four-star prospect chose the Sooners, giving the program its second linebacker commitment in as many weeks.

Smith also considered Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon and Texas.

Smith's commitment is a huge win for first-year outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, who recently landed three-star linebacker Danny Stutsman from Winter Garden (Florida) Foundation Academy.

Smith's commitment gives OU four defensive commitments for its 2021 class and seven overall.

