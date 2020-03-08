OU football: Oklahoma will audition new punt returners this spring

OU’s kicking situation seems under control, with a special leg in Gabe Brkic.
What does the punt return position hold? Who’s coaching who after Jay Boulware’s departure?
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Kicker: Gabe Brkic (R-So.)
• Punter: Reeves Mundschau (R-Jr.)
• Kick returner: Tre Brown (Sr.); Charleston Rambo (R-Jr.); T.J. Pledger (Jr.)
• Punt returner: Drake Stoops (R-So.)
Biggest issue
CeeDee Lamb wasn’t exactly known as a touchdown threat every time he touched the ball in the return game. In fact, he might have been returning punts for OU simply because he was so sure-handed on the catch.
There’s no clear-cut backup for him. Drake Stoops fielded a punt in Lamb’s absence last year.
Biggest strength
Brkic is a weapon. He made all 17 of his field goal attempts last season, his first as a starter. That’s also an OU record for consecutive made kicks.
The kicking game isn’t much of a worry, which is one less thing on Lincoln Riley’s mind.
Telling numbers
OU hasn’t returned a punt or a kickoff for a touchdown since 2016. Dede Westbrook returned the punt, Joe Mixon returned the kick.
Quotable
Brkic, about what hitting the game-winning field goal at Baylor felt like: “It felt good to hit it. It felt good after, celebrated and everything, just it's a good confidence booster mid-season, close to the end of the season. Knew I could do it, know I could do more.”
Question moving forward
How will the special teams approach change, if at all, with Shane Beamer taking a larger role in that area? Beamer’s father, Frank, was a special teams master at Virginia Tech.
Riley described special teams as a collaborative effort moving forward, but Beamer’s input figures to be heavily considered.
Tyler Palmateer
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers/H-backs
Monday: Quarterbacks/special teams
