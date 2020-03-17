OU football: Parnell Motley hopes scouts saw him as 'press-man corner’ at Oklahoma’s pro day

Parnell Motley admitted to a cluster of reporters that he didn’t really even like combine-style testing. But he didn’t have a choice.
“I just did it because that was a big question mark for me,” the former Oklahoma cornerback said. “I’m just a football guy … [I’m] glad this is over and I can push this to the side and can get back to the basics.”
All indications are Motley took big strides his senior year at OU. That didn’t do him much good when he was left empty-handed after NFL Combine invitations were mailed out.
There was one remaining chance to impress scouts, and for Motley, Oklahoma’s pro day last week arrived just in the nick of time.
“That’s why there are days like this,” he said, “for people like us.”
A few hours after he finished his workout at OU’s Everest Indoor Training Center, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic began casting sports into its current dormancy. Two days later, pro days at universities across the country were being canceled.
The NFL has banned in-person scouting. When and how the league draft takes place isn’t totally certain, but scouts have a bigger file on Motley now.
Before, his 40-yard dash was the biggest question mark among his tests. Motley ran a 4.50 that was as good or better than 12 of the 29 defensive backs who ran 40s at the NFL Combine.
“That’s what I wanted. I hit it,” Motley said, giving himself a “B or B+” grade overall.
Motley had a rough 2017 at OU, when he was benched mid-game at Oklahoma State before working his way back into the rotation. He started eight games the following year as a junior.
While he was a mainstay for the Sooners, he navigated peaks and valleys through his first three seasons and took his fair share of criticism.
Scouts can get a better evaluation by watching Motley’s highlights from last fall. His tackling numbers were the lowest they had been since his freshman season, because teams threw at his side less than ever.
He started 13 of 14 games, led the Sooners with 13 pass breakups and received regular praise from Pro Football Focus’ analytics.
Motley thrived at the press coverage OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch demanded. He was determined to focus harder, evidenced by an explanation OU coach Lincoln Riley’s gave earlier in the year about how Motley had minimized his off-field distractions.
Roy Manning, who took over cornerbacks last fall, drew praise from Grinch for helping polish Motley up too. It got to the point Grinch became nervous if Motley came off the field.
“I think from a coverage technique standpoint specifically, [he improved at] getting in a receiver's face and having confidence,” Grinch said. “The NFL's not looking for a bunch of guys that can play zone. You've got to get in a receiver's face — a real guy's face — and hold up. And that's film that he's now produced.”
That’s exactly how Motley is selling himself.
“I’m a press-man corner. I love to press, love to challenge the guy in front of me,” he said. “Anybody can play zone and just sit there. It’s hard to press that guy right in front of you. That’s what I worked the most on.
“That’s mostly what teams are going to be looking for is press-man corners that are aggressive. If you’re looking for them, I’m here.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
