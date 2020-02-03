OU football: Parnell Motley’s draft momentum obstructed by apparent NFL Combine snub

Parnell Motley was a frequently mentioned name coming out of the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the senior bowls that can impact players’ NFL draft stock.
The former Oklahoma cornerback was the top-rated at his position, according to Pro Football Focus, and reportedly played his way into becoming a higher pick.
But in a surprising move, Motley wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, he tweeted Monday.
“I was not invited into the NFL combine … crazy,” Motley tweeted.
Combine results provide in-depth details to professional teams, and in many cases are considered the quintessential tools to building a proper player profile.
They’re not fool proof. Former OU offensive tackle Orlando Brown struggled at the 2018 combine and became a regular starter for the Baltimore Ravens anyway.
Motley, like Brown, will instead rely on an impressive pro day at OU. That is expected to take place in mid- to late-March, after the combine (Feb. 23-March 2).
He led the Sooners with 13 pass breakups last season, with stark improvement from a year earlier.
According to PFF, Motley shined at the East-West Shrine Bowl. In 20 coverage snaps he was targeted four times, allowed one catch, seven yards, zero yards after the catch and totaled four pass breakups.
The NFL Draft begins April 23 and will be held in Las Vegas.
• OU adds grad transfer WR: OU added another experienced receiver on Sunday.
Obi Obialo, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound former Marshall player who also played at Oklahoma State, committed to the Sooners.
He had his best collegiate season in 2018, catching 42 passes for 505 yards and 4 touchdowns, but was limited by a foot injury last year, totaling 18 catches in four games.
He's the second graduate transfer receiver who has committed to the Sooners in the past month, joining Theo Howard from UCLA.
They provide experienced depth to a receiver room with a three standout sophomores — Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges and Jadon Haselwood — and a junior leader in Charleston Rambo.
Obialo had a redshirt season to spare last season because he didn't have to sit out after transferring to Marshall, due to the fact that he was a walk-on at Oklahoma State. He caught just two passes for the Cowboys in 2016.
Though OU needs defensive players after graduation, Kenneth Murray’s departure to the NFL and losses to the transfer portal, OU coach Lincoln Riley already anticipated adding receivers back in late December.
“It’ll be a young room,” he said after the Peach Bowl. “I think we’re adding some exciting pieces to it. We’ll continue to maybe add a few more because we are a little thin in that room, but it’s talented.”
• OU makes list for Foster: Five-star 2021 offensive guard Bryce Foster listed the Sooners’ in his latest top-5, along with LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas.
Foster is the nation’s top-ranked guard in his class and the No. 8 overall player. The Katy, Texas native is 6 feet 4, 295 pounds. He has visited OU three times, including last week during the Sooners’ junior day.
• OU extends offer to 2022 QB: A number of players received offers recently from OU as the recruiting cycle hits a dead period. Among the group is 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore from Bishop Carroll (Texas) High School.
OU is the only school Ewers has visited early in the process, according to Rivals.
In his first varsity season at Bishop Carroll, Ewers threw for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns with three interceptions last season, completing 72 percent of his passes. He also ran for 568 yards and 9 touchdowns.
