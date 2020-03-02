OU football: Previewing Oklahoma’s secondary ahead of spring practice

NORMAN — In football, the secondary is an easy target for criticism. Oklahoma has experienced that before and did so again after a 68-23 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl.
Though much of OU’s defense improved over the past year, under the direction of new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, it was difficult to find a silver lining after the Tigers piled up 532 yards passing and 7 touchdowns.
Defensive backs are unfairly scrutinized — at all levels — and that won’t change anytime soon. Grinch knows that because of his years specializing in coaching secondaries.
The Sooners need to keep building depth there and must replace a star cornerback next season. Some of that can be accomplished over the next few months as spring practice begins.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring.
Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Cornerback: Jaden Davis (So.); Tre Brown (Sr.)
• Safety: Delarrin Turner-Yell (Jr.); Woodi Washington (So.); Chanse Sylvie (R-Sr.); Justin Broiles (R-Jr.); Robert Barnes (Sr.); Jamal Morris (R-Fr.); Tre Norwood (R-Jr.); Jordan Parker (R-Sr.)
• Nickelback: Brendan Radley-Hiles (Jr.); Jeremiah Criddell (So.)
Early enrollees
• Bryson Washington (6-2, 196 Fr.)
Biggest issue
Grinch prefers taller defensive backs with enough arm range to wreak havoc on the ball and create turnovers. But he also doesn’t want to sacrifice speed, hence the nickname of his defense, “Speed D.”
There aren’t enough of those players at OU yet to form a deep corps.
Cornerback depth remains especially concerning, raising the question as to whether coaches will move any players around to fill those holes. Jordan Parker and Tre Norwood, for instance, both have corner experience.
Other issues:
- Despite the heavy emphasis Grinch places on turnovers, OU still ranked second-to-last in the Big 12 in that category with 11 last season. That’s just three more than Kansas.
- Tackling problems arose at times last season, but less frequently than the year before.
Biggest strength
The Sooners adapted well to the tighter press coverage Grinch demands.
Many of them also love his system.
Some of the stalwarts — guys like safeties Turner-Yell and Fields — have adored playing for Grinch. Turner-Yell’s chasedown tackle against Texas Tech last season was a huge highlight for the defense; later, Fields literally pulled a Baylor player down by his hair in the Big 12 championship game.
The level of buy-in Grinch achieved after one season should become even stronger.
And help is on the way.
Davis is a rising star who should keep improving, and 6-foot-3, 197-pound junior-college Justin Harrington (safety) and 6-foot-2, 180-pound Josh Eaton (cornerback) should help depth when they arrive in the fall.
Telling numbers
There is only one Parnell Motley and he’s gone.
Motley developed into a lockdown cornerback his senior season, with a team-high 13 pass breakups and consistently high grades from Pro Football Focus’ analytics.
He’s a difficult player to replace and the options behind him are few. Depth was so limited last season that Davis was listed as the backup cornerback at both sides of the field on OU’s depth chart.
Quotable
Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, on the defense’s progress after one season: “If this is your starting point, then no doubt I'm confident that we're well on our way. If being one game away from a national championship appearance is where you're starting, if that's rock bottom, I think most people would take that. I'm proud of our guys, the way they've embraced the new scheme and change this year and the effort they gave.”
Question moving forward
What’s in store for guys like Parker, Chanse Sylvie, Justin Broiles and Robert Barnes?
They’re carryovers from Mike Stoops’ defense who have yet to really establish roles in Grinch’s system. But for now, all appear on board for 2020. They did not join the exodus of players who left the program over the winter.
Will OU find a role for them? Can their experience be an on-field benefit?
