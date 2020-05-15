OU football recruiting notepad: Sooners add two blue-chip commits to 2021 class

Oklahoma’s recruiting drought on offense came to an emphatic end Friday.
Highly-touted receiver Mario Williams announced his commitment to the Sooners via Instagram Live. The Plant City, Florida, native picked the Sooners among a heavyweight top-five list that included Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.
The Sooners have excelled in attracting top-level receiver talent, as evidenced by their recent NFL draft success.
OU’s produced back-to-back receivers taken in the first round with Marquise Brown going 25th overall to Baltimore last year and CeeDee Lamb taken 17th overall to Dallas in last month’s draft.
Williams will walk into a crowded receiver room with similar hopes of matriculating to the NFL. OU's former five-star receiver trio of Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease is still on campus for at least another year.
SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion had high praise for Williams in a Rivals.com article, published Friday.
“There isn't a lot of question of why Mario Williams is a five-star,” McCuistion wrote. “He's a game-changer whether it's stretching the field in the passing game or simply making big plays in open space.”
While Rivals.com rates Williams as a five-star prospect, 247Sports.com has him as a four-star. He ranks as the No. 1 prospect from Florida, No. 2 receiver and No. 12 prospect overall in the 2021 class by Rivals.com. 247Sports.com has him as the No. 20 player from his home state, No. 19 receiver and No. 129 overall prospect.
Williams finished his junior season at Plant City with 795 receiving yards on 27 receptions (29.4 yards per catch) and nine receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards on nine carries to go with a rushing touchdown and completed a 42-yard pass that went for a score.
The 5-foot-10 receiver is OU’s first offensive commitment since Houston Episcopal offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery announced on Jan. 19.
• Four-star linebacker commits to OU: The Sooners’ recruiting momentum didn’t stop with Williams.
Texarkana (Texas) outside linebacker Clayton Smith made his decision Friday afternoon. The consensus four-star prospect chose the Sooners, giving the program its second linebacker commitment in as many weeks.
Smith also considered Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Oregon and Texas. His commitment to OU is a huge win for second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and first-year outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain.
Smith, who's listed at 6-foot-4, 220-pound, ranks No. 6 and No. 14 at his position by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, respectively. He's a top-30 prospect from Texas and top-250 prospect nationally from both outlets.
OU's 2021 class now has seven commitments. It ranked No. 24 nationally on Rivals.com, jumping
• OU makes final four for nation's best receiver: The 2021 class' top receiver included OU in his final four, he announced Friday evening.
Steilacoom (Washington) receiver Emeka Egbuka narrowed his choices to OU, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington.
Egbuka, listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is the consensus top receiver in his class and a top-11 prospect by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.
Both recruiting services favor Ohio State as Egbuka's landing spot.
Prospect watch
All eyes (no pun or Lincoln Riley emojis intended) are on Caleb Williams, the five-star quarterback from Washington, D.C.
Williams, who’s the nation’s consensus top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class, has Oklahoma as one of his top-three choices along with LSU and Maryland.
Many speculated LSU might be out on Williams because of Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s recent commitment to the defending national champions. Williams, who’s regularly blogging about his recruiting experience on SI.com, wrote that wasn’t the case in a piece published Monday.
“I haven't wavered,” Williams wrote. “The best place for me is the best place for me no matter who's there. It hasn't really bothered me that Garrett committed to LSU, they're still in the running.”
Williams noted he won’t be deterred by competition, which is good considering OU's current quarterbacks — Tanner Mordecai, Chandler Morris and Spencer Rattler — could all potentially intersect with Williams’ freshman season.
Quotable
OU coach Lincoln Riley on how his staff has managed to recruit through the pandemic: “It’s been fun, it has. Like I said, I enjoy the new challenges of it, I think our staff does. Embraced the positives in it and there definitely have been some positives. Every college coach in the country has had more time to recruit the last couple months than they’ve probably ever had in their lives. … I’m proud of the way our staff’s handled it and proud of the direction it’s going.”
Oklahoma football 2021 recruiting class
National ranking: No. 24 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Big 12 ranking: No. 3 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Offers made: 174
Commitments (Ratings via. Rivals.com)
• 3-star DE Ethan Downs
6-4, 235 lbs., Weatherford, Okla. | Committed: Oct. 9, 2019
• 4-star WR Cody Jackson
6-1, 175 lbs., Richmond, Texas | Committed: April 14, 2019
• 3-star DB Jordan Mukes
6-4, 192 lbs., Choctaw, Okla. | Committed: March 30, 2020
• 3-star OL Cullen Montgomery
6-5, 270 lbs. Houston, Texas | Committed: Jan. 19, 2020
• 4-star LB Clayton Smith
6-4, 220 lbs., Texarkana, Texas | Committed: May 15, 2020
• 3-star LB Danny Stutsman
6-3, 205 lbs., Winter Garden, Florida | Committed: May 4, 2020
• 5-star WR Mario Williams
5-10, 165 lbs., Plant City, Florida | Committed: May 15, 2020
