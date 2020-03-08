OU football: Springing forward on Oklahoma’s next quarterback shuffle

Spencer Rattler is a heavy favorite to take over Oklahoma’s starting quarterback position. But he won’t be named the starter right away.
He won’t even be named the starter early in preseason camp, if history is any guide. OU coach Lincoln Riley prefers an extended competition at quarterback before announcing a starter just a couple weeks before the season opener.
So beginning this week, Rattler, one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2019 class, will begin his quest to win the job from Tanner Mordecai, who formally was OU’s backup for most of last season.
That is, Mordecai had that job up until some point late in the year, when he and Rattler shared it, Riley revealed after the Peach Bowl. Only one backup went in for Jalen Hurts against LSU: Rattler.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Spencer Rattler (R-Fr.); Tanner Mordecai (R-So.); Tanner Schafer (R-Sr.)
Newcomer to know
• Chandler Morris (6-0, 178)
Biggest issue
Inexperience.
It’s going to be hard for Rattler to lose this job. If he’s OU’s next QB, how will he adjust in year one?
The Sooners haven’t been in this position with a young QB for some time. Its last two quarterbacks — who guided the program from 2015-19 — joined the program as experienced transfers. Baker Mayfield was on the young side in 2015, but still had been in the fire and had time to mature. Kyler Murray was essentially a redshirt senior when he took over at OU. Their experience was a strength.
Rattler won’t have that for a while.
Biggest strength
Rattler must prove it on the field, but the forecast on his talent is very high. He’s completely unproven in college, but the early projection suggests he can be a generational type QB.
He has a reputation for arm strength and accuracy, is athletic enough to run, and has OU’s offense poised to return to its high-flying ways.
That being said, a star-studded talent is only a good strength on paper. How Rattler handles the college spotlight and a competition with Mordecai is to be seen.
Telling numbers
Riley has coached three straight quarterbacks who became Heisman finalists. Murray and Mayfield of course won the trophy.
Without starting a single game, BetOnline gave Rattler sixth-best odds at winning next year’s Heisman at 10/1.
Quotable
Rattler, on whether he regretted not enrolling at OU early: “I think about it here and there at times, but it is what it is. That's how I look at it. I had a good time staying with my family back home. Whatever situation I'm in, I'm good with it.”
Question moving forward
How does OU’s QB depth shake out in the aftermath of a starter being named? Regardless of who it is, in 2020, there’s great probability someone transfers.
If Rattler gets the job, Mordecai might find another school more appealing. If Rattler doesn’t get the job, what’s that mean for his future?
