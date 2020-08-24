OU currently has 17 active COVID cases among its football players, the school announced Monday evening.
The university tested a combined 537 OU players and staff members across all sports on Aug. 17, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. The football team had five players (out of 88 screened on Aug. 17) test positive for COVID-19. An additional player tested positive among 78 that were screened three days later.
The men’s basketball team has zero active COVID cases after not producing any cases among 15 players and 13 staff members from the program tested on Aug. 17. The women’s basketball team had one staff member, but no players, test positive for COVID.
A total of 347 players and 77 staff members from other OU athletic programs were screened on either Aug. 17 or Aug. 21. 11 players and 1 staff member tested positive from the group.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the OU’s latest COVID testing data:
Football
Tested Aug. 17
Total players tested: 88
Total staff tested: 0
Total positive test results: 5 players
Tested Aug. 20
Total players tested: 78
Total staff tested: 0
Total positive test results: 1 player
More information
Active cases among players: 17
Recoveries among players: 17
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 2
Men’s Basketball
Tested Aug. 17
Total players tested: 15
Total staff tested: 13
Total positive test results: 0
More information
Active cases among players: 0
Recoveries among players: 0
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 0
Women’s Basketball
Tested Aug. 17
Total players tested: 9
Total staff tested: 10
Total positive test results: 1 staff member
More information
Active cases among players: 0
Recoveries among players: 3
Active cases among staff: 1
Recoveries among staff: 0
All other sports
Test Aug. 17 or 21
Total players tested: 347
Total staff tested: 77
Total positive test results: 12 (11 players, 1 staff member)
More information
Active cases among players: 11
Recoveries among players: 27
Active cases among staff: 1
Recoveries among staff: 1
