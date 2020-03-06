OU football: Whatever the lineup, Oklahoma’s running backs figure to receive more touches in 2020

Oklahoma’s run game is critical to its Air Raid offense, however incongruent that might sound. Lincoln Riley has made it a priority since he arrived in Norman.
Running backs are among football’s most injured positions, and the Sooners haven’t been exempt from that. Rodney Anderson, Trey Sermon, T.J. Pledger and Kennedy Brooks — practically every meaningful scholarship back the past three seasons — has missed time.
This fall, OU must work around the potential absence of Rhamondre Stevenson, a productive junior-college transfer who was suspended for the Peach Bowl and could miss more time in 2020.
Here’s a look at where things stand for OU going into the spring. Players’ listed years of eligibility reflect the upcoming season:
Returning names to know
• Trey Sermon (Sr.); Kennedy Brooks (R-Jr.); T.J. Pledger (Jr.); Marcus Major (R-Fr.); Rhamondre Stevenson (Sr.)
Early enrollees
• Seth McGowan (6-0, 215)
Biggest issue
Stevenson’s absence, for however long, would create a depth void. He legitimately looked like one of OU’s best backs at times last season, rushing 64 times for 541 yards (8.0 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. His bigger build made him ideal at the goal line, but Stevenson was an option anywhere on the field.
If he’s out of the lineup for the first four games — Riley has indicated he is appealing the NCAA’s suspension, which is reportedly for a failed drug test — that affects the rotation negatively.
OU fans will likely get a closer look at Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan during that time.
This is a big spring for Seth McGowan, whom the Sooners signed after missing on longtime verbal commit Jase McClellan.
Other issue:
- The current group lacks lethal speed. Brooks, Sermon and Stevenson have proven to be productive anyway — there’s nothing wrong with the backs they’ve become — but they’re not exactly known for breakaway bursts.
Biggest strength
This is an experienced group. If Sermon and Brooks remain healthy, there’s no reason the Sooners can’t continue rolling out a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield the way they have in recent seasons.
The returning offensive line, with four starters back, should also bode well for their success.
Telling numbers
OU’s running backs totaled 2,506 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2018. They ran for 435 fewer yards and 13 fewer touchdowns in 2019, when the run game focused more on Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
Hurts ran for a team-high 1,487 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is a rare breed in terms of what he can handle physically, so don’t expect that kind of offensive focus this season.
With redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler likely to take over at quarterback, the Sooners won’t have the option, and they can afford to lean on running backs again.
Quotable
Newly hired running backs coach DeMarco Murray on Cale Gundy’s influence: “There’s a lot of similarities that I took from him last year in my first year coaching. Accountability is one. Treating everyone the same, no matter if you’re a walk-on or a starter … Tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a man, coach and recruiter. He does a great job in all three areas. So there’s a lot of drills, a lot of sayings, a lot of things I do that are very similar to how he does it.”
Question moving forward
What is Pledger’s next step? He was touted out of IMG Academy in the 2018 class. Players and coaches speak as though his breakout performance is near.
But his best game in an OU uniform came his freshman season: 13 carries for 91 yards against Kansas State. Due to a combination of injuries and coaches’ decisions, he has carried the ball in just 5 of 20 games since.
Editor's note: The Transcript is examining areas of Oklahoma’s offense and defense with spring practice set to begin March 10.
Tuesday: Secondary
Wednesday: Linebackers
Thursday: Defensive line
Friday: Offensive line
Saturday: Running backs
Sunday: Receivers/H-backs
Monday, March 9: Quarterbacks/special teams
OU sets kickoff time for spring game
Oklahoma settled on something between a night and afternoon kickoff for its spring game.
The annual Red-White Scrimmage will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 18, OU announced Friday. OU will release more details in the coming month.
The Sooners played a full-on night game under the lights at Owen Field last year, when the event was moved from a Saturday to Friday due to hazardous weather.
That game was lauded for its setup, but a late kick creates logistical issues for fans and recruits who are traveling.
Riley said last month he was considering another night kickoff.
"There’s no question the night atmosphere last year brought a unique buzz into the stadium for a spring game," he said.
In the end, OU compromised and went with an early evening slot.
